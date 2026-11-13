SAD-BJP Alliance For 2027 Punjab Elections? Sukhbir Badal Likely To Meet Amit Shah Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SAD-BJP reunion gains momentum for 2027 Punjab polls.

Sukhbir Badal to meet Amit Shah to revive alliance.

Discussions cover seat-sharing across all 117 constituencies.

Former allies, separated in 2020, seek electoral recovery.

The possibility of a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reunion ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections has gained momentum, with SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on November 13.

The proposed meeting is expected to focus on reviving the alliance between the former partners, with seat-sharing arrangements and the final contours of a possible electoral understanding likely to dominate discussions. According to party sources, an official announcement could come within the next seven to eight days.

Sukhbir Badal Likely To Meet Amit Shah In Delhi

Sukhbir Badal is expected to travel to the national capital after addressing a rally in Raikot, Punjab, on Friday. According to sources quoted by News 18, the meeting with Shah could take up the proposed alliance and the distribution of Assembly seats.

Although leaders from both parties have refrained from making any official announcement, discussions are reportedly progressing towards an agreement. They indicated that the parties are aiming to finalise the arrangement within November.

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Seat-Sharing Talks Cover All 117 Punjab Constituencies

The negotiations are understood to involve all 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab. However, the exact number of seats each party would contest has not yet been decided.

Badal's recent political statements have also strengthened speculation about a possible understanding with the BJP. The SAD chief has repeatedly ruled out an alliance with both the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of working against Punjab's interests.

He has maintained that his party is open to partnerships with political outfits that share its ideology and commitment to the state.

While Badal has not publicly confirmed any agreement with the BJP, his position has been interpreted as an indication that the possibility of reconciliation remains open.

Speculation intensified after Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August. Shah's subsequent remarks expressing confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the next government in Punjab further fuelled expectations. Several senior BJP leaders have also supported efforts to bring the former allies together.

Why SAD And BJP Parted Ways In 2020

The SAD and BJP had shared a political alliance for nearly 24 years before their relationship collapsed in September 2020.

The Akali Dal withdrew from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against the Centre's three farm laws, which had triggered widespread demonstrations, particularly in Punjab. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was serving as a Union minister at the time, also resigned from the Union Cabinet.

The split marked a major shift in Punjab's political landscape, with both parties subsequently contesting elections separately.

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Both Parties Look To Recover From Electoral Setbacks

The former allies have struggled to make significant electoral gains since their separation.

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the SAD managed to win just three of the 117 seats, while the BJP secured two. The poor performances have added to the political significance of a possible reunion as both parties prepare for the 2027 electoral contest.