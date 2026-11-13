Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police announced Chhath Puja traffic restrictions and diversions.

Commuters should avoid specific roads; use designated alternative routes.

Park only at identified locations, follow traffic personnel directions.

Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions in East, North-East and Shahdara districts ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations on November 15 and 16. Commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads, use alternative routes and park only at designated locations as a large number of devotees are expected to visit Yamuna ghats and other water bodies.

In a post on X, the traffic police said the arrangements have been made to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and public safety during the festival.

Chhath Puja: Roads To Avoid In Delhi

Commuters have been advised to avoid the following stretches as far as possible:

Pusta Road, from Shastri Park to Khajuri Chowk and vice versa.

Nanaksar T-Point to Sonia Vihar Toll Tax.

Shanti Van to Shamshan Ghat.

Those travelling towards North Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi and New Delhi have been advised to use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and GT Road as alternative routes.

Commuters heading from Nanaksar T-Point towards Sonia Vihar can take the route via Khajuri Chowk, RTC Pusta Road, Sabhapur Village and Sonia Vihar Chauhan Patti. Residents can also use Road No. 66.

Another suggested diversion is via the SDM Office U-turn, from where commuters can proceed towards the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway by following traffic police instructions.

Chhath Puja Traffic Advisory: Designated Parking Locations

The traffic police have identified several parking locations for devotees visiting the ghats and other celebration sites. These include:

Yamuna Khadar near DND.

Open DDA Ground.

Open ground at West Vinod Nagar in I.P. Extension.

Area beside Khajuri Metro Station.

Nanaksar Gurudwara Parking.

Vacant land near the Yamuna riverbank.

Open ground near Gaushala at the Old Iron Bridge.

Chhath Park in B1 and B2 blocks of Nand Nagri.

Chhath Ghat at Mandoli Teela.

Pusta Road NHAI Parking.

MCD parking near Sai Bhawan.

Residents of Sonia Vihar can use vacant land along the Yamuna beside the 2nd, 3.5 and 4.5 Pusta for parking.

Delhi Traffic Police has urged motorists not to park along roadsides or at restricted locations, stressing that such violations could obstruct traffic movement and emergency access.

"Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion," the advisory stated.

Commuters have been asked to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches wherever possible and follow the directions of traffic personnel.

Chhath Puja 2026: Dates And Rituals

The four-day Chhath Puja festival begins with Nahay Khay, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). The ritual marks the beginning of the festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God.

The second day is observed as Kharna. Devotees fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water. They break the fast after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, usually jaggery-based kheer and roti. A rigorous fast of approximately 36 hours without food or water follows.

On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting Sun. This ritual is known as Sandhya Arghya.

The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun at dawn. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the end of the fast.

This year, Nahay Khay is being observed on November 13, followed by Kharna on November 14. Sandhya Arghya will be performed on November 15, while Usha Arghya will mark the conclusion of the festival on November 16.

Dedicated to Surya, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya, Chhath Puja symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude. Devotees observe the festival seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.