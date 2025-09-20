Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesJ&K Police Conduct Multiple Raids Across Kashmir Valley in Terror Case Linked To Jaish

J&K Police Conduct Multiple Raids Across Kashmir Valley in Terror Case Linked To Jaish

CIK unit of J&K Police raids multiple locations in Kashmir, investigating terror sleeper cells and recruitment linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Abdullah Ghazi.

By : ANI | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 03:04 PM (IST)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting searches at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley in connection with a terror crime case, officials said.

According to the police, the searches were carried out at eight locations in seven districts, including Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Handwara, Pulwama, and Shopian.

The Officials informed that the searches were pursued under a Search Warrant obtained from the Competent Court in relation to the FIR registered at Police Station CIK. The case was linked to a terror-related investigation.

Earlier, on July 19, in a similar case, the CIK unit conducted raids at 10 locations across four districts in the Kashmir Valley, officials said. According to the police, the CIK unit is carrying out the searches in connection with a terror-crime investigation case of terrorist sleeper cells and a recruitment module being handled by terrorist commander Abdullah Ghazi of Jaish-e-Mohammed from across the border.

The raids were carried out at a single location in Pulwama, six locations in Ganderbal, one location in Srinagar, and two locations in Budgam. 

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kashmir News Pulwama Raids Jammu Kashmir Terror Raids CIK Police Kashmir Abdullah Ghazi Jaish-e-Mohammed Recruitment Kashmir Valley Raids Srinagar Police Action Terror Crime Investigation Baramulla Anantnag Raids
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Cyberattack Hits European Airports; Flights Delayed As Check-In Systems Disrupted At Heathrow, Brussels
Cyberattack At Major European Airports; Operations Hit At Heathrow, Brussels
Cities
PM Modi Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Gujarat Projects, Says ‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’
‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’: PM Modi In Gujarat
Entertainment
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
India
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget