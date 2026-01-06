Poisonous Water Cannot Continue”: MP High Court Warns Govt Over Outbreak

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday strongly criticised the state government and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) over the ongoing contaminated water crisis, stating that the city’s national image has been “severely damaged.” Once celebrated as the country’s “cleanest city,” Indore is now infamous for supplying “poisonous water” to residents. Hearing five petitions, the court stressed that access to clean drinking water is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. The bench warned it would fix civil and criminal liability on officials found negligent and intervene if victim compensation proves insufficient.

Human Toll Of The Contamination

Seventeen people have died in Bhagirathpura after consuming contaminated water. On Tuesday alone, 38 new cases of vomiting and diarrhoea were reported, with six patients referred to Aurobindo Hospital. A total of 110 patients are currently hospitalised, including 15 in the ICU. Since the outbreak began, 421 people fell ill, with 311 discharged after treatment.

Allegations of Negligence

Petitioners argued that despite a December 31, 2025 court order directing the supply of safe water, contaminated water continues to reach affected areas. They claimed repeated complaints were ignored, stating, “Had timely action been taken, these deaths could have been prevented.” The court was informed that although the Mayor approved a proposal for new water pipelines in 2022, the project stalled due to lack of funds. Additionally, in 2017-18, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board found 59 out of 60 water samples across Indore unfit for drinking, but no corrective action was taken.

Terming the lapses a “grave constitutional failure,” the High Court directed the state government and IMC to submit a detailed status report outlining measures taken to ensure safe water supply. The next hearing is scheduled for January 15, with the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh ordered to appear via video conferencing.