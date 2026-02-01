Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesIndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Varanasi After Bomb Threat

IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Varanasi After Bomb Threat

According to Phulpur-Babatpur police, a note claiming that there was a bomb in the aircraft was found written on a piece of paper, triggering an alert.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 11:27 PM (IST)

Varanasi, Feb 1 (PTI) An IndiGo Airlines aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here on Sunday following information about a bomb on board, police said.

According to Phulpur-Babatpur police, a note claiming that there was a bomb in the aircraft was found written on a piece of paper, triggering an alert.

The aircraft was carrying over 200 passengers from Hyderabad to Varanasi, police said, adding that upon receiving the information, it made an emergency landing at the Babatpur airport.

Security agencies, including the CISF, bomb disposal squad, fire brigade and police personnel, rushed to the spot and carried out a thorough check of passengers and the aircraft according to standard security protocol, police said.

Airport officials said security agencies are conducting further investigations into the incident. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth

Published at : 01 Feb 2026 11:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emergency Landing IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat VARANASI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Pakistan To Enter T20 World Cup 2026 But Boycott IND vs PAK Clash
Pakistan To Enter T20 World Cup 2026 But Boycott IND vs PAK Clash
Cities
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
Budget
Budget 2026: India Reworks Aid To Neighbours, Bangladesh Takes Hit After Cut
Budget 2026: India Reworks Aid To Neighbours, Bangladesh Takes Hit After Cut
World
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth
Breaking News: India Plans Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors, Focus on Future Connectivity
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Trade & Export Update: India Extends Duty-Free Imports to Boost Leather, Textile, Defense & Energy
Finance Update: India Revises STT, MAT, and Indirect Tax Rates to Boost Market & Exports
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget