IndiGo Cancels All Chennai Departures Until 6 PM Amid Nationwide Chaos

HomeCitiesIndiGo Cancels All Chennai Departures Until 6 PM Amid Nationwide Chaos

IndiGo cancelled all Chennai departures until 6 PM, following Delhi cancellations, marking the third day of severe disruptions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
IndiGo’s operational turmoil deepened on Friday with sources confirming that the airline has cancelled all departing flights from Chennai airport until 6 pm. The carrier’s services from the airport will remain suspended through the evening as it struggles to stabilise operations.

This comes hours after IndiGo cancelled all departing domestic flights from Delhi airport, marking the third consecutive day of severe disruptions that have crippled air travel across the country. More than 500 flights have already been cancelled nationwide, with hundreds more delayed, leaving passengers stranded at major airports.

IndiGo Requests Temporary Relief from FDTL Rules 

IndiGo has approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seeking temporary exemptions from specific Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules for its A320 operations, effective until February 10, 2026, in a bid to stabilise its disrupted flight schedules. The request comes amid growing concerns among pilots over workload and operational feasibility.

In its submission to the regulator, the airline shared that the available crew for December stands at 2,357 captains and 2,194 first officers, compared with November’s requirement of 2,422 captains and 2,153 first officers, which had increased following the implementation of the second phase of FDTL norms. In October, the staffing requirements were lower, at 2,186 captains and 1,948 first officers.

The figures underline a significant crew shortfall, identified as a major factor behind IndiGo’s ongoing operational disruptions. The revised FDTL rules, which restrict the number of night landings a pilot can perform, have further complicated night-time operations. IndiGo acknowledged that its earlier estimates had fallen short and provided the DGCA with detailed projections, including anticipated crew requirements, to support its exemption request.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
