Senior NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) leader and former state president Jayant Patil on Sunday addressed the joint public meeting of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park, calling their coming together a moment of political significance for Maharashtra and Mumbai. Addressing Uddhav Thackeray, Patil remarked that while he arrived late at the event, Aditya Thackeray’s speech was sharp, aggressive, and focused. “Aditya Thackeray understands the pulse of Mumbai and knows exactly what the city wants,” Patil said, suggesting that Uddhav Thackeray should entrust Mumbai’s responsibility to his son and focus on the larger political challenges across Maharashtra.

Patil Hails Thackeray Brothers’ Reunion

Patil recalled the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray, stating that his words had carried the spirit and self-respect of Marathi people from Mumbai to the entire country. “No one in Maharashtra should forget that Mumbai is where Marathi people stood with dignity and pride,” he said. Expressing happiness over the reunion of the Thackeray brothers, Patil said people across Mumbai were pleased to see Raj and Uddhav Thackeray sharing the same stage. Though Shivaji Park was packed, he noted that people from across Maharashtra were closely watching the political implications of this unity. Conveying greetings on behalf of Sharad Pawar, Patil said the NCP leader could not attend the event but had personally sent his congratulations.

Shivaji Park Echoes Changing Politics

Referring to Balasaheb Thackeray’s historic speeches at Shivaji Park, Patil said the setting may be the same, but the political battle has changed. “Earlier the struggle was different; today the fight is against traitors and those acting under the influence of power in Delhi,” he said, adding that Mumbaikars would not hesitate to politically isolate such forces. Patil also highlighted the historical importance of Shivaji Park, recalling that Shiv Sena was founded at the same venue on June 19, 1966. He said Sharad Pawar had once sat on the same ground listening to Balasaheb Thackeray’s speeches and carried forward the belief that strong leadership was essential for Mumbai.

Warning against attempts to undermine Maharashtra’s claim over Mumbai, Patil referred to recent remarks by BJP leader Annamalai, alleging that statements questioning Mumbai’s place in Maharashtra indicate a renewed conspiracy against the city. “There seems to be an effort to weaken Mumbai again, and we must remain vigilant,” he cautioned.