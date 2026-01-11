Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMLA Jayant Patil Hails Thackeray Brothers’ Unity At Shivaji Park, Urges Clear Political Direction

MLA Jayant Patil Hails Thackeray Brothers’ Unity At Shivaji Park, Urges Clear Political Direction

Addressing a joint rally of Raj and Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park, NCP (SCP) leader Jayant Patil praised Aditya Thackeray’s leadership.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 09:25 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Senior NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) leader and former state president Jayant Patil on Sunday addressed the joint public meeting of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park, calling their coming together a moment of political significance for Maharashtra and Mumbai. Addressing Uddhav Thackeray, Patil remarked that while he arrived late at the event, Aditya Thackeray’s speech was sharp, aggressive, and focused. “Aditya Thackeray understands the pulse of Mumbai and knows exactly what the city wants,” Patil said, suggesting that Uddhav Thackeray should entrust Mumbai’s responsibility to his son and focus on the larger political challenges across Maharashtra.

Patil Hails Thackeray Brothers’ Reunion

Patil recalled the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray, stating that his words had carried the spirit and self-respect of Marathi people from Mumbai to the entire country. “No one in Maharashtra should forget that Mumbai is where Marathi people stood with dignity and pride,” he said. Expressing happiness over the reunion of the Thackeray brothers, Patil said people across Mumbai were pleased to see Raj and Uddhav Thackeray sharing the same stage. Though Shivaji Park was packed, he noted that people from across Maharashtra were closely watching the political implications of this unity. Conveying greetings on behalf of Sharad Pawar, Patil said the NCP leader could not attend the event but had personally sent his congratulations.

 

Shivaji Park Echoes Changing Politics

 

Referring to Balasaheb Thackeray’s historic speeches at Shivaji Park, Patil said the setting may be the same, but the political battle has changed. “Earlier the struggle was different; today the fight is against traitors and those acting under the influence of power in Delhi,” he said, adding that Mumbaikars would not hesitate to politically isolate such forces. Patil also highlighted the historical importance of Shivaji Park, recalling that Shiv Sena was founded at the same venue on June 19, 1966. He said Sharad Pawar had once sat on the same ground listening to Balasaheb Thackeray’s speeches and carried forward the belief that strong leadership was essential for Mumbai.

Warning against attempts to undermine Maharashtra’s claim over Mumbai, Patil referred to recent remarks by BJP leader Annamalai, alleging that statements questioning Mumbai’s place in Maharashtra indicate a renewed conspiracy against the city. “There seems to be an effort to weaken Mumbai again, and we must remain vigilant,” he cautioned.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the significance of the joint public meeting at Shivaji Park?

Jayant Patil described the meeting as a moment of political significance for Maharashtra and Mumbai, with people across the state closely watching the implications of the Thackeray brothers' unity.

What did Jayant Patil say about Aditya Thackeray's speech?

Patil noted that Aditya Thackeray's speech was sharp, aggressive, and focused, indicating he understands Mumbai's pulse and its needs.

What is the historical importance of Shivaji Park mentioned by Jayant Patil?

Shivaji Park is historically significant as the venue where Shiv Sena was founded in 1966 and where Balasaheb Thackeray delivered his historic speeches.

What warning did Jayant Patil issue regarding Mumbai?

Patil cautioned against attempts to undermine Maharashtra's claim over Mumbai, citing remarks questioning the city's place in the state as a renewed conspiracy.

Published at : 11 Jan 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Opinion
Embed widget