Countdown Begins: ISRO Gears Up For First Satellite Launch Of 2026

India’s space agency, ISRO, is set to carry out its first launch mission of 2026 tomorrow, January 12, at 10:17 AM. The mission will deploy the Earth observation satellite EOS-N1 as the primary payload aboard the PSLV-C62 rocket. In addition, a total of 15 co-passenger satellites from India and international partners will also be launched. This marks the 64th flight of the PSLV and will use the PSLV-DL variant, placing the payload into a 505 km Sun-synchronous orbit. The launch will take place from Launch Pad-1 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. According to ISRO, vehicle integration has been completed, and final pre-launch checks are ongoing.

Key Satellite and Payload Details

EOS-N1 (Anvesha): Developed for DRDO, this ~400 kg hyperspectral imaging satellite will support defense surveillance, agricultural assessment, urban mapping, and environmental monitoring, with a 12-meter resolution. KID (Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator): A 25 kg re-entry technology demonstrator from a Spanish startup, designed to test re-entry into the South Pacific Ocean after final deployment. Other Satellites: The mission will also carry commercial and research satellites from Mauritius, Luxembourg, UAE, Singapore, Europe, and the USA.

PSLV Mission Set A World Record

The PSLV, considered ISRO’s “workhorse,” has successfully completed 63 missions, including historic launches such as Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission, and Aditya-L1. In 2017, a single PSLV mission set a world record by deploying 104 satellites. However, last year’s PSLV-C61 mission failed, making tomorrow’s launch particularly high for ISRO. The total mission duration is expected to be approximately 1 hour 48 minutes.