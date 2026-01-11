Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Countdown Begins: ISRO Gears Up For First Satellite Launch Of 2026

ISRO is set to launch PSLV-C62 on January 12, 2026, with EOS-N1 as the main payload along with 15 co-passenger satellites from India.

By : Pinky Rajpurohit | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 09:07 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s space agency, ISRO, is set to carry out its first launch mission of 2026 tomorrow, January 12, at 10:17 AM. The mission will deploy the Earth observation satellite EOS-N1 as the primary payload aboard the PSLV-C62 rocket. In addition, a total of 15 co-passenger satellites from India and international partners will also be launched. This marks the 64th flight of the PSLV and will use the PSLV-DL variant, placing the payload into a 505 km Sun-synchronous orbit. The launch will take place from Launch Pad-1 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. According to ISRO, vehicle integration has been completed, and final pre-launch checks are ongoing.

Key Satellite and Payload Details

EOS-N1 (Anvesha): Developed for DRDO, this ~400 kg hyperspectral imaging satellite will support defense surveillance, agricultural assessment, urban mapping, and environmental monitoring, with a 12-meter resolution. KID (Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator): A 25 kg re-entry technology demonstrator from a Spanish startup, designed to test re-entry into the South Pacific Ocean after final deployment. Other Satellites: The mission will also carry commercial and research satellites from Mauritius, Luxembourg, UAE, Singapore, Europe, and the USA.

PSLV Mission Set A World Record 

The PSLV, considered ISRO’s “workhorse,” has successfully completed 63 missions, including historic launches such as Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission, and Aditya-L1. In 2017, a single PSLV mission set a world record by deploying 104 satellites. However, last year’s PSLV-C61 mission failed, making tomorrow’s launch particularly high for ISRO. The total mission duration is expected to be approximately 1 hour 48 minutes.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary payload of ISRO's first mission of 2026?

The primary payload is the Earth observation satellite EOS-N1, designed for defense surveillance, agricultural assessment, and environmental monitoring.

What type of rocket will be used for this launch mission?

The mission will utilize the PSLV-C62 rocket, specifically the PSLV-DL variant, which is a workhorse for ISRO.

How many co-passenger satellites will be launched along with EOS-N1?

A total of 15 co-passenger satellites from India and international partners will be launched alongside the primary payload.

Where will the launch take place?

The launch will occur from Launch Pad-1 at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Published at : 11 Jan 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
