At the ABP Youth Conclave, where Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari underlined infrastructure, safety and long-term planning as national priorities, Shailendra Kumar Bhatia spoke at length on smart city development, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), and the role of Noida International Airport, Jewar, as a transformative economic driver.

Speaking on urban planning frameworks, airport readiness and regional connectivity, Bhatia highlighted how statutory planning, strict adherence to master plans and multi-modal infrastructure are shaping Yamuna City’s future.

YEIDA Formed Through An Act, Like Noida And Greater Noida

Shailendra Kumar Bhatia said the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority was established through a legislative Act, under which it was decided that the city would be developed as a plotted city.

A master plan was mandated under the Act, designed to cover all aspects of urban development.

He said Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna are all governed under the same Act.

“The Act came in 1976, and Noida was established then,” he said.

Planned Cities Prevent Urban Failures Like Waterlogging

Referring to heavy rainfall in August, Bhatia said waterlogging was seen in surrounding cities, but not in Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna.

He said modern city development requires robust infrastructure, industrial growth and employment generation.

“When we decide land use and then carry out allotment, no one can construct a plot in a zigzag or arbitrary manner,” he said.

No Deviations Allowed From The Master Plan

Bhatia stressed that development strictly follows approved master plans.

“Development takes place strictly as per the approved master plan. There is never any deviation, and no one is given permission to deviate,” he said.

According to him, whatever gaps remained in Noida or Greater Noida have been addressed in Yamuna’s planning.

“When Yamuna city develops, it will be better than Noida and Greater Noida,” he said.

Clarifying that this did not imply decline elsewhere, he added: “I am not saying they will fade. We are together. We have learned from Noida and Greater Noida and are trying to go a step ahead.”

Jewar Airport Ready, Final Clearances Underway

On the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Bhatia said while deadlines were missed, the airport is now fully constructed.

“Security vetting is underway and is at the final stage. After this, the aerodrome licence will be issued,” he said.

He added that the Chief Minister has invited the Prime Minister, and the airport will begin operations whenever the Prime Minister gives time, as it is fully ready.

Jewar Airport A Game-Changing Economic Driver

Calling the airport a major economic driver, Bhatia said it has already become a game changer.

He cited data showing real estate prices in the region have risen by 20 per cent.

“Although the airport is in a specific area, Jewar falls in Gautam Buddh Nagar, and land prices have increased as far as Agra,” he said.

Unmatched Multi-Modal Connectivity

Bhatia said there is no better example of multi-modal connectivity in India.

He detailed that an external peripheral road is being built on the Yamuna Expressway, with an interchange connecting it to the Ganga Expressway.

The Yamuna Expressway connects to Agra–Lucknow Expressway, which further links to the Purvanchal Expressway, while the Bundelkhand Expressway is also connected.

“Through the efforts of Nitin Gadkari, a greenfield expressway directly connects Jewar to the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway,” he said.

Rapid Rail Network To Boost Regional Integration

Bhatia added that a rapid rail network will also start from the area, connecting Ghaziabad and Meerut.

He said this is a Rs 21 crore project.