Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress MP Venugopal moved privilege motion against MoS Jitendra Singh.

Minister allegedly misled Parliament about

Venugopal cited public evidence, injured victims contradicting minister's statement.

Motion seeks privilege proceedings, referral to committee for examination.

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday moved a Privilege Motion against Minister of State Jitendra Singh, alleging that he misled Parliament by stating that "no firing took place" during the recent student protests.

The motion, submitted under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, seeks privilege proceedings against the minister and requests that the matter be referred to the Committee of Privileges for examination. The development comes amid an escalating political confrontation over the Centre's handling of protests linked to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Venugopal Alleges Minister Misled Parliament

Announcing the move on X, Venugopal accused the minister of making a false statement on the floor of the House.

He wrote, "Moved a Privilege Motion against MoS Jitendra Singh for blatantly lying on the floor of Parliament and claiming that 'no firing took place' in response to the peaceful protests of our students."

The Congress leader urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate privilege proceedings and refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges for detailed scrutiny.

According to the notice, deliberately providing incorrect information to Parliament constitutes a breach of privilege and amounts to contempt of the House.

Moved a Privilege Motion against MoS Jitendra Singh for blatantly lying on the floor of Parliament and claiming that ‘no firing took place’ in response to the peaceful protests of our students.



LOP Sh. @RahulGandhi ji met a pellet gun victim in front of the media, there are… pic.twitter.com/4J52xVXMv2 — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 31, 2026

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Jitendra Singh's Statement At Centre Of Dispute

The Privilege Motion relates to remarks made by Jitendra Singh on July 29 while replying to the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Responding to Opposition allegations, Singh had said, "It has been repeatedly clarified that no firing took place at all. Tear gas was used. So, when no firing took place at all, the question of giving an order does not arise."

The motion reproduces the statement and argues that the minister's remarks are inconsistent with publicly available information regarding the incidents during the protests.

Congress Cites Injuries, Demands Action

In the privilege notice, Venugopal asserted that evidence available in the public domain contradicted the minister's statement.

He stated, "Contrary to the Hon'ble Minister's assertions, firing did occur, and the injured person is still under medication, with data available in the public domain. By falsely claiming on the floor of the House that no firing took place, the Minister has knowingly and deliberately provided incorrect information to Parliament and misled the House."

In a separate post on X, the Congress MP added, "LoP Rahul Gandhi met a pellet gun victim in front of the media; there are countless media reports documenting victims of such firing, and hospital records have also emerged of victims suffering from injuries from such firings."

He further wrote, "The Government cannot get away with such obvious falsehoods in Parliament. There should be action against the Minister."