IMD Issues Orange Alert As Mumbai Braces For Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds After Overnight Downpour

After Saturday’s heavy rains and a landslide in Vikhroli, IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and nearby districts, warning of heavy to very heavy showers with gusty winds up to 60 kmph.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) A day after rains battered parts of Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast the possibility of heavy to very heavy showers with occasional gusty winds in the city and suburbs on Sunday, civic officials said.

After heavy overnight downpour, the rain intensity decreased on Sunday morning, with light showers and occasional heavy spells and no major waterlogging was reported, they said.

The local trains were running a little late on the Central Railway route, but the authorities did not specify any reason for the delay.

There was no diversion of BEST bus service routes, as per the officials.

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.

The occasional gust of the winds could be 40-50 kmph per hour and may reach to 60 kmph, it said.

Earlier, heavy downpour pummelled Mumbai and its suburbs, with some parts recording more than 200 mm rainfall in the wee hours of Saturday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting the movement of local trains.

Two persons were killed and as many others sustained injuries in a landslide amid rains in the Vikhroli Parksite area in the eastern suburbs on Saturday.

The local train services had also been severely affected due to waterlogging on tracks at several locations on the Central and Western Railway lines.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Mumbai Rains IMD Orange Alert Heavy Rainfall Mumbai Gusty Winds Mumbai Thane Rainfall Raigad Weather Palghar Rains Mumbai Local Train Delay Vikhroli Landslide
