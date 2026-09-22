'We Don't Stand For Cheating': IIT Bombay Students Clarify Protest After Sahil Wakode's Suicide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IIT Bombay students clarified protest not condoning cheating.

Students presented demands, director agreed to implementation.

They seek Doolla's administrative relief, oppose external interference.

Investigation into Sahil's death includes exam hall footage.

IIT Bombay student representatives have clarified that their protest following the death of student Sahil was not intended to justify cheating or academic misconduct, saying the incident had instead prompted them to reflect on the institute’s systems and processes.

In a statement dated September 21, the students said they do not support or condone cheating or any form of academic misconduct. At the same time, they described Sahil’s death as a deeply tragic event and said the protest was aimed at raising concerns about longstanding systemic issues and seeking meaningful institutional reforms.

"We do not stand for or condone cheating or any form of academic misconduct. At the same time, the loss of our fellow student, Sahil, is a deeply tragic event that has compelled us to reflect on the systems and processes within our Institute," the statement read.

The students said they had collectively formulated a comprehensive set of demands over the past few days. These were formally presented to the institute director, who acknowledged and signed them and agreed to work towards their implementation within the specified timelines.

"The protest initiated by students was not intended to justify academic misconduct," they said, adding that it was a collective effort to seek meaningful reforms so that no student has to face similar circumstances again.

An open house was also held with the director and other members of the institute administration, giving students an opportunity to raise their concerns and questions directly.

The director responded to the issues in detail, with the students appreciating his engagement with the student community and his approach towards identifying and addressing the institutional concerns that had emerged.

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Students Clarify Stand On Professor Doolla

The student representatives also clarified their position on Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, saying they had never presumed him guilty or sought to prejudge the ongoing investigation.

"Our position has never been one of presuming guilt or prejudging the ongoing investigation," the students said.

The students said they stood with Doolla as a member of the faculty community and believed the investigation should proceed fairly and impartially. Their demand was that he be relieved of his administrative duties as Dean of Administrative Affairs while the investigation is pending.

According to the students, the move was sought as a precaution to ensure that the investigation remained completely independent and could not be influenced.

"The findings and appropriate action should follow from the established investigative process," they said.

Students Oppose External Political Influence

The students said concerns arising from Sahil’s death should remain student-led and be addressed within IIT Bombay.

"The loss of Sahil should not become a platform for external political interests, organisations, or narratives to shape the concerns of the IIT Bombay student community," they said.

The students maintained that their demands had emerged from experiences and concerns on campus and that the reform process should remain rooted in the student community and the institute.

The representatives said they remained united in seeking accountability, transparency and meaningful institutional reform.

"We will continue to raise our concerns, represent the voices of students, and work constructively with the Institute towards building a safer, more accountable and supportive campus," they added.

The statement concluded with the students asserting that IIT Bombay students are strong and united, and that student concerns must remain with the students.

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CCTV Footage From Exam Hall Seized For Probe

The statement comes amid the investigation into Sahil’s death, with Crime Branch investigators having seized CCTV footage from the examination hall.

The footage reportedly shows Sahil being asked to leave the examination room during the September 18 test and is said to be from around 12:30 pm to 12:45 pm. Sahil, a second-year B.Tech student, was allegedly found using a mobile phone during the examination and reportedly using ChatGPT to obtain answers.

He was found dead in his hostel room hours later.

Investigators are examining the footage to establish what happened inside the examination hall, the circumstances in which Sahil was asked to leave and the sequence of events that followed.

Sahil’s family has levelled allegations against some professors and sought a detailed probe. Police have registered a case based on the complaint, while IIT Bombay has said the facts surrounding the incident are being examined through due process.

The CCTV footage is part of the ongoing investigation. Any direct link between the examination-hall events and Sahil’s death cannot be established from the footage alone until the probe is completed.