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English NewsCitiesHisar Village Panchayat Passes Resolution Against Love Marriages, Threatens Social Boycott

Hisar Village Panchayat Passes Resolution Against Love Marriages, Threatens Social Boycott

The meeting in Arya Nagar was attended by around 1,000 villagers and also proposed action against family members and others who support such marriages.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 08:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haryana social panchayat resolved to boycott same-village love marriages.
  • Resolution followed three recent same-village marriages in Arya Nagar.
  • Police ensure safety; legal experts deem diktat illegal.

A social panchayat in Haryana's Hisar district has passed a resolution opposing love marriages and announced that couples from the same village who marry against the community's wishes could face a social boycott.

The resolution was adopted on Sunday during a gathering of village elders in Arya Nagar, which was attended by around 1,000 villagers. The resolution also proposed action against family members and others who support such marriages, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The gathering decided that a committee would conduct a door-to-door campaign to seek residents' views on the proposed ban. The move reportedly followed three recent cases in which couples from Arya Nagar married each other.

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Three Same-Village Marriages Trigger Debate

The panchayat was held under the chairmanship of village elder Kulwant Gosla. People familiar with the matter said the resolution followed three marriages involving couples from the same village in recent months.

According to Arya Nagar sarpanch Rattan Singh, two of the couples belonged to different castes, while one couple was from the same caste. Singh, who attended the gathering, said the elected village panchayat itself had no role in passing the resolution.

A villager, Bhajan Lal, said residents viewed girls from the village as their own daughters and considered the recent marriages contrary to longstanding social customs. He said the community had come together to oppose the practice.

Elected Panchayat Distances Itself From Resolution

Singh's statement separates the elected village panchayat from the decision taken at the social gathering. The resolution was instead adopted at the meeting of village elders and residents.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain said he would look into the matter. He also said police would ensure the safety and security of couples affected by the resolution.

The proposed social boycott has raised questions over the legal standing of community diktats involving consenting adults and their choice of partners.

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Legal Experts Flag Constitutional Rights

Senior advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Kamal Anand said consenting adults have a fundamental right under Article 21 to choose their life partners.

Anand said panchayat diktats imposing social boycotts have no legal validity and could invite criminal and statutory action. He also suggested dialogue to address the issue, while warning that those organising such orders could face criminal action for intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Frequently Asked Questions

What resolution did a social panchayat in Hisar pass?

A social panchayat in Haryana's Arya Nagar passed a resolution opposing love marriages, especially for couples from the same village. Those who marry against community wishes could face social boycott.

What prompted this resolution?

The resolution was adopted after three recent marriages in Arya Nagar involving couples from the same village. One of these couples was from the same caste, while two were from different castes.

Does this resolution have legal standing?

No, legal experts confirm that panchayat diktats imposing social boycotts have no legal validity. They violate fundamental rights, and organizers could face criminal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

How has the elected village panchayat reacted to the resolution?

The elected village panchayat has distanced itself from the resolution. Its sarpanch stated it had no role in the decision, which was adopted by village elders at a social gathering.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 08:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Love Marriage HARYANA NEWS Village Panchayat
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