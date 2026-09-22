Men Posing As Police Officers Gang-Rape 17-Year-Old Near Delhi's Kalkaji Temple

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teen girl gang-raped by men posing as police.

One accused arrested after encounter, sustained gunshot injury.

Remaining two suspects at large; police examining CCTV.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped near Delhi's Kalkaji Temple after three men reportedly posed as police officers and threatened her and her 17-year-old male friend, according to the information available in the case.

Police have arrested one of the three alleged accused following an encounter. The accused, identified as Asif, reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his leg during the operation and is now in police custody. The other two suspects remain at large.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday evening, September 21. The teenager had reached the Kalkaji Temple with her friend at around 7 pm. After offering prayers, the two went to a nearby park at around 7:30 pm, where the three men allegedly approached them.

Men Allegedly Posed As Police Officers

According to the report, the three men, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, introduced themselves as police officers and allegedly threatened the two teenagers.

The men then allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl. A PCR call was received from the park at around 8:45 pm, following which a police team reached the spot.

The girl was taken for a medical examination and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions, according to the report.

One Accused Injured In Police Encounter

One of the alleged accused, Asif, was arrested after the encounter. He sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and remains in police custody.

Police are questioning Asif as part of the investigation and are conducting searches for the other two suspects. Their identities and whereabouts are being investigated.

Delhi Police Examines CCTV Footage

Delhi Police are examining CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to identify the remaining accused and establish the sequence of events.