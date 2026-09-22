India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesMen Posing As Police Officers Gang-Rape 17-Year-Old Near Delhi's Kalkaji Temple

Men Posing As Police Officers Gang-Rape 17-Year-Old Near Delhi's Kalkaji Temple

A PCR call was received from the park around 8:45 pm, following which police reached the spot and sent the girl for a medical examination.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Edited By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teen girl gang-raped by men posing as police.
  • One accused arrested after encounter, sustained gunshot injury.
  • Remaining two suspects at large; police examining CCTV.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped near Delhi's Kalkaji Temple after three men reportedly posed as police officers and threatened her and her 17-year-old male friend, according to the information available in the case.

Police have arrested one of the three alleged accused following an encounter. The accused, identified as Asif, reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his leg during the operation and is now in police custody. The other two suspects remain at large.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday evening, September 21. The teenager had reached the Kalkaji Temple with her friend at around 7 pm. After offering prayers, the two went to a nearby park at around 7:30 pm, where the three men allegedly approached them.

Men Allegedly Posed As Police Officers

According to the report, the three men, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, introduced themselves as police officers and allegedly threatened the two teenagers.

The men then allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl. A PCR call was received from the park at around 8:45 pm, following which a police team reached the spot.

The girl was taken for a medical examination and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions, according to the report.

One Accused Injured In Police Encounter

One of the alleged accused, Asif, was arrested after the encounter. He sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and remains in police custody.

Police are questioning Asif as part of the investigation and are conducting searches for the other two suspects. Their identities and whereabouts are being investigated.

Delhi Police Examines CCTV Footage

Delhi Police are examining CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to identify the remaining accused and establish the sequence of events.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened near Delhi's Kalkaji Temple?

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped near Kalkaji Temple after three men reportedly posed as police officers and threatened her and her male friend.

Has anyone been arrested in connection with the incident?

Yes, one alleged accused, identified as Asif, was arrested after a police encounter. He sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and is now in police custody.

How did the alleged perpetrators approach the teenagers?

Three men allegedly approached the teenagers in a park, introducing themselves as police officers. They then threatened the two before the alleged assault.

What is the current status of the other suspects?

Only one accused, Asif, has been arrested. Police are actively questioning him and conducting searches for the other two suspects who remain at large.

Published at : 22 Sep 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gangrape Kalkaji Temple DELHI NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Seeks FIR; SIT Formed In Bihar Minor Harassment Case: Top Updates
SIT Formed In Bihar's Jamui Minor Harassment Case; NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance
Cities
3 Arrested After Video Of Teen Girl Being Groped In Bihar’s Jamui Surfaces
3 Arrested After Video Of Teen Girl Being Groped In Bihar’s Jamui Surfaces
Cities
Kerala Rains: CM Satheesan Orders Hourly Reviews As 5 Killed, 2 Missing In Flash Floods
Kerala Rains: CM Satheesan Orders Hourly Reviews As 5 Killed, 2 Missing In Flash Floods
Cities
IIT Bombay Suspends Dean Amid Student Suicide Probe, Apologises For Earlier Statement
IIT Bombay Suspends Dean Amid Student Suicide Probe, Apologises For Earlier Statement
Advertisement

Videos

UP Poll Buzz: Owaisi Targets BJP-SP, Keeps Alliance Door Open
Political Heat: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Reviews Election Preparations in Meerut
IIT Bombay Student Death: IIT Bombay Professor Suspended as Dean After Student Suicide Case
Drug Crisis: Sangrur Man Attempts Suicide After Allegedly Raising Drug Trade Complaints
Political Attack: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi, Calls Him an “Unsuccessful Comedian”
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget