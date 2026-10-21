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English NewsCitiesPappu Yadav Falls Ill During Durga Puja Event In Bihar's Katihar, Leaves For Purnia

Pappu Yadav Falls Ill During Durga Puja Event In Bihar's Katihar, Leaves For Purnia

Yadav had to leave the programme midway and travel to Purnia for medical treatment. The exact cause of his condition has not yet been established.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 02:32 PM (IST)

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, fell ill during a cultural programme at a Durga Puja fair in Bihar's Katihar on Tuesday night (October 20, 2026). He reportedly felt dizzy shortly after cutting the ribbon to inaugurate the event and nearly collapsed on stage. People present at the venue rushed to support him.

A video of the incident has also surfaced. Following his sudden illness, Yadav had to leave the programme midway and travel to Purnia for medical treatment. The exact cause of his condition has not yet been established.

Yadav had reached the Durga Puja fair in Pothia, Katihar, on Tuesday night. He first offered prayers to Goddess Durga before attending a cultural programme and a play scheduled at the venue. He had been invited as the chief guest and was seated on the stage when he was called to inaugurate the event.

Pappu Yadav Feels Dizzy After Cutting Ribbon

Yadav got up from his chair to cut the ribbon marking the inauguration of the programme. However, immediately afterwards, he reportedly began feeling dizzy and struggled to maintain his balance.

He nearly fell on the stage before people nearby caught hold of him and helped him sit down. Those present were seen pouring water over his head and wiping his face with a wet cloth in an attempt to help him recover.

In the video, Yadav can be seen gesturing to indicate that he was feeling dizzy. Some people around him also wiped his head as they tried to assist him.

His sudden deterioration in health forced the organisers to interrupt the programme.

MP Leaves Event, Heads To Purnia For Treatment

After his condition worsened, Yadav left the venue before the programme could continue and departed for Purnia in his vehicle for medical attention.

The incident caused concern among people attending the event. However, the information available so far does not establish what caused the MP to feel dizzy.

Further details about his health condition are awaited.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja Pappu Yadav
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