IIT Bombay Student Was Subjected To Caste-Based Abuse, Alleges Father

The father of a 20-year-old IIT Bombay student who died by suicide has alleged that his son was subjected to caste-based abuse and harassment by a faculty member for around three months. Powai Police have registered an FIR based on the complaint, naming the faculty member, his senior officials and other concerned IIT authorities.

The FIR was registered on Saturday following a complaint by Sahil Wakode's father, Ravindra Chakradhar Wakode. The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the complaint, Sahil had told his father that faculty teacher Suryanarayan Dulla allegedly used caste-based slurs against him and harassed him over his caste. He also allegedly told his father that he had been threatened with being implicated in a false case.

The allegations are part of the police complaint and will be examined as part of the investigation. The probe has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Father Alleges Sahil Was Harassed For Three Months

In his statement to the police, Sahil's father said his son had studied up to Class 12 in Yavatmal before securing admission to the Energy Science department at IIT Bombay, Powai, in the 2024-25 academic year. After completing his first year, Sahil was pursuing his second year and was staying in the IIT hostel.

According to the complaint, Sahil had told his father that he had allegedly been subjected to caste-based abuse by faculty teacher Suryanarayan Dulla for around three months.

His father alleged that Sahil had complained about being harassed over his caste and claimed that he had also been threatened with being implicated in a false case.

Ravindra Wakode said he had counselled his son and tried to encourage him at the time. According to the family, Sahil regularly spoke to them over the phone, informed them about his well-being and continued with his studies.

Family Received Call From IIT Bombay

According to the FIR, Sahil's mother received a call from IIT Bombay at around 8 am on September 18. The family was asked to immediately reach the IIT Bombay hostel.

The family was subsequently informed by Powai Police that Sahil had died by suicide. His family travelled from Yavatmal to Mumbai on the morning of September 19 and reached Powai, following which his father lodged a complaint against the faculty member and IIT officials.

In his complaint, Sahil's father alleged that faculty teacher Suryanarayan Dulla mentally harassed his son and drove him to take his own life.

He also named the faculty member's senior officials and other concerned IIT authorities in the complaint. Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

The investigation has now been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Police To Examine Allegations

The investigation will examine the allegations of harassment that Sahil had allegedly shared with his family, the role of the faculty member and other officials, and the circumstances the student was facing before his death.

Police will also examine the allegations made in the complaint and other available evidence as part of the investigation.