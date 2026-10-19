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English NewsCities2 Minors Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding Scorpio Hits Pedestrians In Patna

2 Minors Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding Scorpio Hits Pedestrians In Patna

A speeding Scorpio hit six people on Atal Path in Patna late Sunday night. Eyewitnesses said the Scorpio lost control before hitting pedestrians and overturning.

Written By : Aryan Anand |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Speeding Scorpio fatally struck two minors, injuring four.
  • Victims were pedestrians returning from a Durga Puja fair.
  • The SUV lost control, overturned, travelling 80 metres.
  • Locals aided injured; police launched investigation into accident.

Two minors were killed and four people injured after a speeding Scorpio hit a group of pedestrians returning from a Durga Puja fair on Atal Path in Bihar's Patna late on Sunday, October 18. The SUV reportedly went out of control and overturned, travelling around 80 metres from the spot of impact.

The accident occurred near Maheshnagar under the jurisdiction of Pataliputra police station. The deceased were identified as Amarjeet Kumar and Ankesh Kumar, aged 16 and 17, respectively. Both were residents of Sadani Chak in the Ramkrishna Nagar area.

According to sources, the children were walking home after visiting the fair when the Scorpio struck them. A biker passing through the area was also caught in the impact.

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Scorpio Overturns After Hitting Pedestrians

Eyewitnesses said the SUV was travelling at a high speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle overturned and reportedly bounced before coming to a stop around 80 metres away. The impact left glass shards from the vehicle and belongings of passers-by scattered across the road.

The crash triggered panic in the area, with injured people lying along the roadside. Local residents rushed to help and arranged for the injured to be taken to hospital for treatment.

The bodies of both minors were sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for post-mortem examination.

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Injured Says Seven People Were Walking Home

Ranveer Kumar, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sahayog Hospital, said seven people were returning home on foot after visiting the Durga Puja fair when the Scorpio hit them.

Satyendra Mistri, the father of injured Deepak Kumar Raj, said his son had left home around 6:15 pm to visit the fair. Deepak is a Class 9 student, he said.

The family received information about the accident from Pataliputra police station at around 11:45 pm.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the crash were not immediately available.

Frequently Asked Questions

What tragic event occurred in Patna?

A speeding Scorpio hit a group of pedestrians returning from a Durga Puja fair. Two minors were killed and four people were injured in the accident.

Who were the minors killed in the accident?

The deceased were identified as Amarjeet Kumar, aged 16, and Ankesh Kumar, aged 17. Both were residents of Sadani Chak in Ramkrishna Nagar.

Where did this accident take place?

The accident happened on Atal Path in Bihar's Patna, near Maheshnagar. It falls under the jurisdiction of the Pataliputra police station.

How many people were injured in the incident?

Four people were injured in the accident and required hospitalization. One injured person reported that seven individuals were walking home together.

About the author Aryan Anand

Aryan Anand is a journalist with ABP News, a writer and storyteller driven by a passion for impactful narratives. He approaches journalism with curiosity, perspective, and a commitment to meaningful storytelling.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Patna News PATNA
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