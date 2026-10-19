India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesPanipat Man Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances, Family Accuses Girlfriend Of Poisoning

Panipat Man Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances, Family Accuses Girlfriend Of Poisoning

Lokesh was reportedly taken to a hospital in critical condition at night, where he died during treatment. His family was informed about his death the following morning.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 01:28 PM (IST)

A tour and travel operator living in the Housing Board Colony in Sector 13-17 of Panipat died under suspicious circumstances. His family has refused to accept that he died by suicide and has accused the woman he was living with in a live-in relationship of giving him a poisonous substance.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

Lokesh was reportedly taken to a hospital in critical condition at night, where he died during treatment. His family was informed about his death the following morning.

Family Demands Fair Probe, Murder Case Registered

The incident has left Lokesh’s family grieving. They have demanded an impartial investigation and strict action in the case.

On Sunday evening, family members created a ruckus at the hospital while demanding an investigation. Following this, police registered a murder case against the woman accused in the matter.

Lokesh originally belonged to Noorwala and had been living with the woman in Housing Board Colony, Sector 13-17, for several years. He worked in the tour and travel business.

According to his family, Lokesh got married around 12 years ago and has a 10-year-old daughter. The girl currently lives with her paternal grandparents in Noorwala.

Lokesh Started Living With Woman After Divorce

The family alleged that Lokesh’s relationship with his wife deteriorated after he came into contact with the woman. The couple later divorced, after which Lokesh began living separately from his wife and daughter and moved in with the woman in Housing Board Colony.

His family has now accused the woman of giving him a poisonous substance and demanded a thorough investigation into his death.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 19 Oct 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Panipat News Panipat Crime
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
2 Minors Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding Scorpio Hits Pedestrians In Patna
2 Minors Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding Scorpio Hits Pedestrians In Patna
Cities
Manipuri Teacher’s Mob Lynching In Delhi: Police File Chargesheet Against 7 Accused
Manipuri Teacher’s Mob Lynching In Delhi: Police File Chargesheet Against 7 Accused
Cities
'No One Will Be Spared': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Warns After Firing At Tiger Shroff
'No One Will Be Spared': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Warns After Firing At Tiger Shroff
Cities
Delhi Lok Adalat On October 25: How To Download Tokens To Settle Pending Traffic Challans
Delhi Lok Adalat On October 25: How To Download Tokens To Settle Pending Traffic Challans
Advertisement

Videos

Police Details: Tiger Shroff Reportedly Escaped Unharmed by Reacting Quickly to Gunfire
Major Breakthrough: Suspect Detained Near Maharashtra–Gujarat Border in Tiger Shroff Shooting Probe
Major Claim: Social Media Post Attributed to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Tiger Shroff Attack
Major Breakthrough: FIR Reveals Details of Attack on Tiger Shroff as Police Trace Suspects’ Motorcycle
Major Revelation: Tiger Shroff Attackers Allegedly Conducted 45-Minute Recce Before Firing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget