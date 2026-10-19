Panipat Man Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances, Family Accuses Girlfriend Of Poisoning

A tour and travel operator living in the Housing Board Colony in Sector 13-17 of Panipat died under suspicious circumstances. His family has refused to accept that he died by suicide and has accused the woman he was living with in a live-in relationship of giving him a poisonous substance.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

Lokesh was reportedly taken to a hospital in critical condition at night, where he died during treatment. His family was informed about his death the following morning.

Family Demands Fair Probe, Murder Case Registered

The incident has left Lokesh’s family grieving. They have demanded an impartial investigation and strict action in the case.

On Sunday evening, family members created a ruckus at the hospital while demanding an investigation. Following this, police registered a murder case against the woman accused in the matter.

Lokesh originally belonged to Noorwala and had been living with the woman in Housing Board Colony, Sector 13-17, for several years. He worked in the tour and travel business.

According to his family, Lokesh got married around 12 years ago and has a 10-year-old daughter. The girl currently lives with her paternal grandparents in Noorwala.

Lokesh Started Living With Woman After Divorce

The family alleged that Lokesh’s relationship with his wife deteriorated after he came into contact with the woman. The couple later divorced, after which Lokesh began living separately from his wife and daughter and moved in with the woman in Housing Board Colony.

His family has now accused the woman of giving him a poisonous substance and demanded a thorough investigation into his death.