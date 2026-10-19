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English NewsCitiesManipuri Teacher’s Mob Lynching In Delhi: Police File Chargesheet Against 7 Accused

Manipuri Teacher’s Mob Lynching In Delhi: Police File Chargesheet Against 7 Accused

The incident took place late on September 6, 2026, after Chongtham allegedly objected to a commotion created by workers from two nearby dhabas. Police said seven men were arrested and a 15-year-old boy was apprehended in connection with the killing.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police charged seven for Manipuri teacher's alleged mob lynching.
  • Teacher died after objecting to nearby dhaba workers' noise.
  • Accused face murder, conspiracy, trespass charges under BNS.

Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet against seven accused in the alleged mob lynching of Manipuri guitarist and music teacher Vikram Singh Chongtham in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari village.

The 54-year-old teacher died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of eight people outside his rented home late on September 6, 2026. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Sunlight Colony police station.

According to the police, Chongtham was attacked after he objected to a commotion allegedly created by workers from two nearby dhabas. Seven men were arrested, while a 15-year-old boy was apprehended in connection with the killing.

Charges Filed Against Seven Accused

The chargesheet was filed before the Saket court. The accused face charges under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 61, relating to criminal conspiracy; Section 103(2), concerning murder committed by a group of five or more people on specified grounds; Section 103(1), relating to murder; and Section 332(a), concerning house trespass with intent to commit an offence.

The case was registered under provisions that include Section 103(2) and Section 3(5) of the BNS, which deals with acts carried out by several people in furtherance of a common intention.

The seven arrested men have been identified as Bharat Kumar, 19; Pramod, 26; Ramzan Khan, 22; Vijay, 36; Deepanshu, 21; Mohan Vishwakarma, 32; and Mannu, 26.

How The Attack Unfolded

According to the police, Chongtham went downstairs at around 11.30 pm on September 6 to dispose of garbage when he allegedly encountered workers from two nearby dhabas making noise.

An altercation reportedly broke out after he objected to their behaviour, according to B Ruchida Sharma, a Manipuri social activist who works with people from the Northeast in Delhi.

Chongtham lived with his wife, Joshna Chongtham, 50, and their 20-year-old son, Yaiphaba Chongtham, in a third-floor rented flat in Kilokari. He had worked as a private music teacher in Delhi for 17 years and was known as a guitarist from Manipur.

The incident triggered outrage and renewed concerns about the safety of people from the Northeast living in Delhi and the National Capital Region. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Vikram Singh Chongtham?

Vikram Singh Chongtham was a 54-year-old Manipuri guitarist and music teacher. He had worked as a private music teacher in Delhi for 17 years.

What led to Vikram Singh Chongtham's alleged lynching?

He was allegedly attacked after objecting to noise made by workers from nearby dhabas outside his rented home. An altercation reportedly broke out.

When and where did the incident occur?

The alleged mob lynching occurred late on September 6, 2026, outside his rented home in Kilokari village, southeast Delhi. The Sunlight Colony police station has jurisdiction.

What charges have been filed against the accused?

The accused face charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal conspiracy, murder by a group, murder, and house trespass with intent to commit an offence.

Published at : 19 Oct 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mob Lynching Northeast News Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS
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