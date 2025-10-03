Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Watch: 'I Love Muhammad' Sticker Being Slapped On Vehicles In Mumbai

Watch: 'I Love Muhammad' Sticker Being Slapped On Vehicles In Mumbai

'I Love Muhammad' stickers on streets and vehicles have led to tensions between communities and raised questions about freedom of expression.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A controversy has started in Mumbai’s Kurla after videos showed people sticking “I Love Muhammad” stickers on bikes, rickshaws, and other vehicles without permission. The video was shared on Instagram by The Bharat Post on October 3. So far, there are no reports of police taking action against those involved. The incident has caught public attention and sparked debate over religious expression in public spaces.

Counter Campaigns & Tensions

The sticker campaign has caused tension between communities. In response, some Hindu groups are planning gatherings called “I Love Mahadev.” 

They said it is to balance what they see as a provocative campaign by Muslim groups. A meeting was held at Aarey Milk Colony on September 24 to plan the next steps.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by The Bharat Post (@thebharatpost_)

The Mumbai campaign is linked to an earlier issue in Kanpur. There, police registered cases against people for putting up “I Love Muhammad” banners on public roads, saying it hurt other communities’ feelings. 

After that, Muslim groups in Mumbai put up banners outside mosques and on the streets to show their religious expression. Some right-wing groups, like Bajrang Dal, have said the banners could cause trouble. 

Gautam Ravaria from Bajrang Dal said the banners may seem harmless, but they could have hidden motives and create unrest.

Legal Concerns

Muslim groups have said police action against banners is unfair. Raza Academy, a Mumbai-based group, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on September 24. 

They said police were acting for political reasons and violating people’s rights under the Constitution. They asked for a fair investigation and that officers who went beyond their powers be held responsible.

The situation highlights how public displays of religious messages can quickly spark tensions. 

Communities and authorities face challenges in balancing freedom of expression with public order, while keeping dialogue peaceful and respectful.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
