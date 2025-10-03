The Sharma family is riding a wave of joy as cricketing success meets wedding celebrations. Komal Sharma, sister of India’s star cricketer Abhishek Sharma, tied the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in Amritsar. Fresh from Abhishek’s thrilling Asia Cup 2025 victory, the family’s delight doubled as they celebrated both sporting triumph and marital bliss.

Komal shared her excitement on social media, saying, “It feels amazing. This is such a great day for me, I am tying the knot today. I am very happy and excited. I am missing my brother.”

Fans quickly responded, sharing warm wishes and celebrating the family’s dual milestones, turning the wedding into a national talking point.

#WATCH | Komal Sharma says, "It feels amazing. This is such a great day for me, I am tying the knot today. I am very happy and excited. I am missing my brother." https://t.co/LvYPN5KJhA pic.twitter.com/Sjcanj3XG4 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2025

Wedding Highlights And Festivities

The ceremony reflected traditional elegance, with Komal in a dazzling bridal outfit and Lovish Oberoi complementing her in sophisticated formal wear. From ceremonial rituals to vibrant dances, the wedding combined cultural traditions with personal joy. Guests enjoyed elaborate décor, floral arrangements, and ritualistic ceremonies celebrating the couple’s journey together.

Social media buzzed with admiration, as fans of Abhishek Sharma and cricket enthusiasts followed every moment. The combination of a national sporting triumph and a joyous family celebration created a truly unforgettable occasion.

A Special Gift From A Cricketing Star

The timing of the wedding added an extra layer of emotion. Komal revealed the pride she felt in her brother’s Asia Cup victory: “It is a matter of pride that my brother Abhishek has won the Asia Cup tournament. We have brought the trophy home, and we are all very happy. I really wanted this gift from my brother before my marriage. I knew deep inside that India was going to win this…”

The convergence of cricketing success and wedding celebrations made the event unforgettable. Relatives and friends joined the festivities, witnessing the union of two families while sharing in Abhishek’s cricketing glory.