Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingWATCH: Kate Middleton Stuns Fans Walking Backwards In Heels At RAF Coningsby

WATCH: Kate Middleton Stuns Fans Walking Backwards In Heels At RAF Coningsby

Princess Kate wows fans with a flawless backward stair descent in stilettos at RAF Coningsby, leaving social media in awe.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kate Middleton once again left royal fans mesmerised during her visit to RAF Coningsby, performing a feat that seemed almost impossible: walking backwards in heels down a steep staircase. The 43-year-old Princess of Wales, who holds the honorary title of Royal Honorary Air Commodore, effortlessly descended the aircraft stairs without a single misstep, drawing praise from social media users around the world. The moment quickly went viral as fans shared clips, highlighting her poise, grace, and composure in a setting that demands both care and confidence.

ALSO READ: Court Orders Doctors To Write Better: 'Write Clearly Or Go Digital'

Social Media Reacts To Kate’s Viral Stair Descent

The princess’s backward stair walk sent fans into a frenzy. One user shared on X, “Literally in awe of this video of the Princess of Wales today walking down those stairs in heels,” while hundreds of others echoed the sentiment, marveling at the ease and elegance of her steps.

Some social media users noted the challenge of the stunt, with one pointing out, “That is a ships ladder, far steeper & with narrow treads, designed for work boots.” Others were more humorous: “I wear high heels all the time and no I wouldn’t have done that so seamlessly and graciously.” Admirers praised her as a perfect blend of elegance and athleticism: “She owned those stairs like a runway. Pure elegance with power in every step.”

While most celebrated her poise, a few were skeptical of the hype, joking, “She has such great achievements! She can tie her hair in a bun with no pins, and walk down stairs!”

Kate’s RAF Visit And Prince Louis Insight

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

During her RAF visit, Kate was shown around the base and the Typhoon aircraft, demonstrating her continued involvement in her honorary role. She also shared a charming update about her son, Prince Louis: “I’m going to tell them it takes eight years and a lot of hard work,” referring to his dream of becoming a fighter pilot.

Fans have often been captivated by Kate’s understated yet impactful moments, from tying her hair in a low bun at a weaving mill to graceful public appearances. These small gestures, when shared on social media, consistently generate viral attention, showing how relatability and elegance intersect in her public persona.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kate Middleton Trending News Princess Of Wales Backward Stair Walk
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
World
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Warns US Against Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Slams US Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
India
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
India
Can Say 'I Love Modi' But Not 'I Love Mohammad': Owaisi Amid Bareilly Unrest
Can Say 'I Love Modi' But Not 'I Love Mohammad': Owaisi Amid Bareilly Unrest
Advertisement

Videos

JNU Clash: ABVP and Left Student Groups Face Off During Dussehra Ravan Dahan
Pakistani duo Shahbaz and Muneer face public backlash after White House Rare-earth row
JNU clash: ABVP and left student groups face off over Durga idol row, accusations intensify
Meerut shocker: Firing video shows youth shot multiple times, police probe underway
Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget