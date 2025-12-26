Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMan Burns Wife Alive Over Suspicion Of Cheating In Telangana, Daughter Escapes Flames

A Hyderabad man allegedly burnt his wife alive over suspicion in Nallakunta, with the crime taking place before their children.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
A horrific incident has shocked Telangana’s capital after a man allegedly burnt his wife alive inside their home in the Nallakunta area, with their minor children present during the crime. According to police, the accused, identified as Venkatesh, poured petrol on his wife Triveni and set her on fire following a heated argument fuelled by suspicion.

The couple reportedly had frequent disputes, with Venkatesh allegedly harbouring doubts about Triveni for a long time. The most disturbing aspect of the incident is that it occurred in front of their children. As Triveni struggled in flames, the couple’s daughter attempted to rescue her mother.

Suspicion Turns Deadly

However, police said the accused pushed the child away, exposing her to the fire as well. Triveni died on the spot due to severe burn injuries. The daughter managed to escape with minor injuries and is currently safe but deeply traumatised. After committing the crime, Venkatesh fled the scene.

Police sources revealed that the couple had a love marriage, but Venkatesh’s growing suspicion allegedly led to continuous harassment. Triveni had reportedly taken shelter at her parental home earlier due to the abuse and had returned only recently.

A case has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to track down the accused. Police said he will be arrested soon. The incident has once again highlighted the devastating consequences of domestic violence and psychological abuse.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
