Manipur: Kuki Woman Sexually Assaulted In 2023 Dies After Two-Year Struggle-Reports

A Kuki woman, who was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted during the early days of the ethnic violence in Manipur in May 2023, has died after nearly three years of suffering from serious injuries and trauma, reports said. According to her family, she passed away earlier this month at a government hospital in Churachandpur district. The woman was 18 at the time of the alleged assault and had been undergoing prolonged medical treatment, moving between hospitals in Manipur, Assam and Nagaland. Her mother told media that she faced multiple health complications and also struggled with deep psychological distress after the incident.

'Battled Injuries & Trauma'

As per the report, the family said the survivor had been in and out of hospitals since the alleged assault and later developed serious complications. Her mother said the woman had withdrawn socially and remained in depression for a long period. The family also said she had a simple dream of opening her own beauty salon.

Case Transferred To CBI

Reports said the family had filed a “zero FIR” in July 2023, which was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with several other cases linked to the Manipur clashes. The woman’s mother said no arrests have been made so far and the family has not received updates from the police or the CBI on the investigation.

The report further said the alleged incident took place on May 15, 2023, when the woman was in Imphal. Citing the FIR, it said she was allegedly taken from an ATM kiosk in the New Checkon area and assaulted before being moved to another location. The family alleged she later managed to escape and reach safety. A senior police officer, quoted in the report, confirmed that the case was handed over to the CBI, though it was not clear whether any arrest had been made.

Meanwhile, a representative of a Meitei women’s body was quoted in the report rejecting the allegation that its members were involved, calling the claim baseless.