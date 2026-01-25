Hyderabad: Five, Including Two Children, Feared Trapped In Commercial Building Fire

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHyderabad: Five, Including Two Children, Feared Trapped In Commercial Building Fire

Rescue operations are ongoing in Hyderabad to save five people, including two children, trapped in a furniture shop's basement after a major fire.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 10:42 AM (IST)

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Rescue operations continued on Sunday to save five people, including two children, who are feared trapped in the basement of a four-storey furniture shop in Nampally here after a major fire broke out, officials said. Multiple agencies, including police, fire, NDRF personnel and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), launched rescue operations after the fire erupted on Saturday afternoon.

Efforts were underway to rescue those who are believed to be trapped, they said.

Though the fire was brought under control, thick smoke billowing out from the building made the operation difficult. Those who were trapped are the family members of a watchman and other workers.

Accommodation was provided in a basement for workers there.

Some of the family members of those trapped were worried about the safety of their kin and wanted the authorities to rescue them as soon as possible.

"We don't know the condition of the children. We have been waiting since yesterday to see our children but there is no information," a family member told a TV channel on Sunday. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Jan 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Hyderabad
Embed widget