Sex CD Case: CBI Court Sets Aside Discharge, Bhupesh Baghel To Go On Trial

A Special CBI Court in Raipur on January 24, 2026 set aside a magistrate court’s 2024 order that had discharged former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the 2017 sex CD case linked to the alleged defamation of former cabinet minister Rajesh Munat.

The court reversed the earlier order that had cleared Baghel of charges in connection with an obscene video purportedly depicting Munat, who was then serving as Public Works Department (PWD) minister in the Chhattisgarh government.

With the ruling, Baghel will now face trial in the case.

Appeals By Other Accused Dismissed

In the same proceedings, the Special CBI Court also rejected appeals filed by other accused, Kailash Murarka, Vinod Verma and Vijay Bhatia, who had challenged the trial court’s order framing charges against them.

The court’s decision clears the way for the trial to proceed against all the accused named in the CBI chargesheets.

What Is The Sex CD Case?

The controversial case dates back to 2017 and centres on a sexually explicit video that was circulated in Chhattisgarh and allegedly involved BJP leader Rajesh Munat. Munat claimed the video was forged and circulated to malign his reputation.

In October 2016, journalist Vinod Verma, associated with BBC and Amar Ujala, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh with around 500 copies of the CD. Police alleged that the video had been doctored and circulated in political circles as part of an extortion attempt.

Verma was arrested on charges of extortion following an FIR filed by Munat.

Baghel’s Arrest And CBI Probe

Following the FIR, Bhupesh Baghel, who was then the Chhattisgarh Congress president, was also arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The case was later transferred from the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

It was also found during the investigation that Vinod Verma had been working as a consultant for Baghel at the time.

After a detailed probe, the CBI filed a main chargesheet along with a supplementary chargesheet against six accused, including Baghel, Verma and Kailash Murarka.

Case Remains Under Legal Scrutiny

The sex CD case has remained under legal scrutiny for several years and has drawn sustained political attention due to the high-profile nature of the accused and the allegations involved.

With the Special CBI Court’s latest order, the trial in the case is set to move forward.

