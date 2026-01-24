No Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldNo Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 11:38 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The two-day trilateral peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States concluded on Saturday without immediate clarity on whether the negotiations made substantive progress.

The talks, the first involving all three sides since the war began, ended amid continued hostilities, including a fresh Russian airstrike on Kyiv hours before the discussions wrapped up.

More Talks Planned In Abu Dhabi

According to news agency AFP, citing a source, further rounds of trilateral talks aimed at ending the prolonged conflict will continue in Abu Dhabi next week.

The United Arab Emirates, which has hosted the current round of negotiations, said the discussions focused on unresolved elements of a US-proposed framework.

A UAE government spokesperson told Reuters that the talks were held in a “constructive and positive atmosphere” and involved direct engagement between Russian and Ukrainian officials.

Kyiv Hit By Overnight Russian Airstrike

The diplomatic efforts unfolded against the backdrop of renewed violence. Russia launched an overnight airstrike on Kyiv that killed at least one person and injured four others, Reuters reported.

The attack struck the city’s power infrastructure, leaving nearly 1.2 million properties without electricity. Around 6,000 buildings were without heating on Saturday morning, as temperatures in the capital hovered around minus 10 degrees Celsius.

High-Level US-Russia Engagement

The trilateral talks began on Friday. Ahead of their conclusion, Russian President Vladimir Putin held marathon overnight discussions on a potential Ukraine settlement with US President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, according to the Associated Press.

During those talks, Russia reportedly reiterated its demand that Ukraine withdraw troops from eastern regions that Moscow has illegally annexed but does not fully control.

Donbas Remains Key Sticking Point

Russia’s long-standing demand over Donbas remains unresolved. While the eastern Ukrainian region was expected to be a central issue in the negotiations, there has been no confirmation that the matter was settled.

Donbas comprises the coal-rich regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and is known for its mineral resources, steel production and agricultural land. It is also connected to the Sea of Azov through river networks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly rejected Russia’s claim over the territory.

Zelensky Signals Limits To Any Deal

Speaking earlier this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky said a potential peace deal was “nearly ready” but made clear that Ukraine would not concede territory.

“It’s all about the eastern part of our country, it’s all about the land,” Zelensky was quoted as saying by CNN.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 11:38 PM (IST)
Kyiv Attacked No Breakthrough Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude
