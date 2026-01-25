Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldMinneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse

Minneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse

Minneapolis protests erupted after a Border Patrol officer fatally shot Alex Pretti, a local ICU nurse and U.S. citizen, during an immigration enforcement operation.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 08:21 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Minneapolis witnessed a surge of protests on Saturday after a U.S. Border Patrol officer fatally shot a man during a federal operation, deepening tensions in a city already shaken by a recent deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident has reignited debate over immigration enforcement and the use of force by federal agents.

Victim Identified As Local ICU Nurse

Relatives identified the deceased as 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, an intensive care nurse employed at the Veterans Affairs hospital, as per a report on AFP. A U.S. citizen originally from Illinois, Pretti had been living in Minneapolis and was described by family members as compassionate and socially conscious.

According to his relatives, Pretti had been deeply disturbed by immigration raids conducted under President Donald Trump’s administration and had actively participated in demonstrations opposing such actions. His family said his activism intensified following the January 7 killing of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

Pretti’s father, Michael Pretti, said his son strongly opposed the detention of immigrants and the separation of families, viewing such practices as morally unacceptable. Family members stressed that his involvement in protests stemmed from personal convictions rather than confrontation.

Details Of Minneapolis Shooting Remain Contested

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that federal agents were conducting an operation linked to the administration’s immigration enforcement campaign when the shooting occurred. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said agents shot Pretti after he approached Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm handgun.

However, officials did not clarify whether the weapon was pointed or otherwise displayed. Bystander videos circulating online show Pretti holding what appears to be a phone, with no footage clearly depicting a firearm in his hands at the time of the encounter, as per reports.

Authorities said Pretti had no criminal record apart from minor traffic violations. The lack of clarity surrounding the moments leading up to the shooting has fueled public anger and demands for transparency.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the man fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis?

The deceased was identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old local ICU nurse and a U.S. citizen originally from Illinois.

What was Alex Jeffrey Pretti's stance on immigration enforcement?

Pretti was deeply disturbed by immigration raids and actively protested against them, opposing immigrant detention and family separation.

What led to the fatal shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti?

Federal agents stated they shot Pretti after he approached Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm handgun during an immigration enforcement operation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
