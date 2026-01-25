Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A powerful winter storm has brought large parts of the United States to a standstill, forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights and disrupting daily life across several states. On Saturday, January 24, the storm wreaked havoc in many regions, triggering widespread power outages and blocking roads due to heavy snowfall and icy conditions.

More than 40 percent of the US population, around 140 million people, from New Mexico to New England remains under winter storm warnings. The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast heavy snowfall, hail, and freezing rain from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England between Saturday and Monday. NWS meteorologist Allison Santorelli said the snow is expected to melt very slowly, delaying relief and restoration efforts.

Trump Declares Emergency In Multiple States

President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations for a dozen states by Saturday, with more states likely to be added. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has deployed essential supplies, personnel, and search-and-rescue teams across affected regions. She urged citizens to exercise caution and stay indoors whenever possible.

According to poweroutage.us, nearly 120,000 power outages were reported nationwide on Saturday due to the storm. Texas and Louisiana alone accounted for around 50,000 outages each. In Shelby County, Texas, near the Louisiana border, pine trees snapped under the weight of snow, bringing down power lines. Nearly one-third of the county’s 16,000 residents were left without electricity.

Around 13,000 Flights Cancelled Across The Country

Flight tracking website FlightAware reported that nearly 13,000 flights were cancelled across the United States on Saturday and Sunday. At Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City, all flights scheduled for Saturday were cancelled, along with all Sunday morning departures.