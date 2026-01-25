Asim Munir Wears Bulletproof Jacket To Davos, Trolled After Video Goes Viral

Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Force (CDF) Asim Munir is once again in the spotlight. A video of the Pakistani Army chief attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, has gone viral, with claims that Munir arrived at the forum wearing a bulletproof jacket.

The video was shared on X by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. It shows Dar in conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

So scared 😟for my life that I wear bullet proof vest even in Switzerland.pic.twitter.com/bfzAp5XrW9 — Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir's Ego (@JungjooGernail) January 22, 2026

Ishaq Dar Shares Video On X

Ishaq Dar, sharing the video on X, wrote, "After wrapping up several official meetings at #Davos2026, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and I are sharing a few light moments before departing from Davos."

Social Media Users Mock Asim Munir

In the video shared by Dar, Pakistan’s CDF Asim Munir is seen wearing a blue suit at the World Economic Forum. However, a closer look at the footage shows an unusual bulge under Munir’s blazer, leading to speculation that he may have been wearing a bulletproof jacket beneath his suit. Following these claims, social media users began mocking Munir and posting sarcastic remarks.

One user wrote while sharing the video, “He must have watched Dhurandhar on the flight to Davos.” Another commented, “Even his underwear is bulletproof.” A third said, “Pakistan’s CDF Asim Munir seems terrified of life.” Yet another user remarked that if someone were to shoot him in the head, a bulletproof jacket would be useless and that he should have worn a helmet as well.