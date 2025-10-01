Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hyderabad Cop's Family Assaults Woman Over Dog Urination Row

In Hyderabad, a 60-year-old woman, Suvarna, was assaulted by a police constable's family after she objected to his dog urinating near her home.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 60-year-old woman, Suvarna, was brutally assaulted in Hyderabad on Tuesday after objecting to a police constable’s dog urinating outside her home. The incident, which occurred around 11:15 a.m., was caught on CCTV and has led to a police case against the constable’s family.

According to Suvarna’s complaint, she confronted Constable Chandrakant when his pet soiled the spot near her residence, as per a report on NDTV. A heated argument broke out, following which the constable allegedly called his wife and sister to the scene.

CCTV footage shows one of the women slapping and punching Suvarna on the face and head before taking a stick from Chandrakant and striking her repeatedly. The second woman soon joined in the assault. Shockingly, several bystanders were seen watching but did not intervene.

Neighbours Fight Over Pet Dog Urination

In a seperate incident last year, a couple from Ganesh Enclave in Hyderabad was taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a sub-inspector and using abusive language while he was on duty, as per a report on Deccan Chronicle. The Alwal police filed a case against the two, identified as Shilpa and her husband Venkateshwar Rao, a lecturer at Osmania University.

The confrontation reportedly arose from a long-standing dispute with their neighbour, Pawan. Police said tensions escalated after Shilpa repeatedly allowed her pet dog to urinate on the wall of Pawan’s house, despite multiple complaints about the resulting odor. Matters worsened when the couple allegedly verbally abused Pawan’s mother on several occasions.

Following a complaint lodged by Pawan, Sub-Inspector Suresh called both families to the Alwal police station for mediation. During the meeting, when the officer advised Shilpa and Venkateshwar Rao to curb their behavior, the couple allegedly reacted violently, grabbing the officer’s collar and hurling abusive language while challenging his authority.

ALSO READ: TVK Halts Statewide Tour After Karur Stampede Claims 41 Lives

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Hyderabad
