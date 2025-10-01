TVK Halts Statewide Tour After Karur Stampede Claims 41 Lives

Actor-politician Vijay’s party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), has suspended its statewide campaign for two weeks after the Karur rally stampede that claimed 41 lives and injured over 60, triggering widespread public outrage.

TVK Cancels Party Rallies For 2 Weeks

TVK IT Wing Official said, "Greetings to the party comrades. In this situation where we are in pain and sorrow over the loss of our loved ones, the public meeting program of our party leader for the next two weeks is being temporarily postponed. We inform you with the approval of our party leader that new details regarding this public meeting will be announced later."

தலைமை நிலையச் செயலக அறிவிப்பு



கழகத் தோழர்களுக்கு வணக்கம்.



நம் சொந்தங்களை இழந்த வேதனையிலும் வருத்தத்திலும் நாம் இருக்கும் இச்சூழலில், நம் கழகத் தலைவர் அவர்களின் அடுத்த இரண்டு வாரங்களுக்கான மக்கள் சந்திப்பு நிகழ்ச்சியானது தற்காலிகமாக ஒத்திவைக்கப்படுகிறது. இந்த மக்கள் சந்திப்பு… — TVK Party HQ (@TVKPartyHQ) October 1, 2025

The move comes as Vijay faces criticism for not immediately meeting the families of the victims. While he announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh per bereaved family, his absence has drawn sharp scrutiny. In a video message, the 51-year-old actor assured supporters that he would personally meet the families soon.

The September 27 tragedy has left party cadre shaken and raised alarm over safety standards at political rallies. Police estimates revealed that nearly 30,000 people were crammed into a venue designed for just 10,000. Officials cited violations of security norms, lack of drinking water and food, and poor crowd management as key factors that led to the stampede.

Adding to the criticism, supporters had gathered from noon but Vijay arrived only at 7 p.m., further straining the restless crowd. Authorities are now expected to enforce tighter scrutiny of future rally venues, while TVK faces the uphill task of restoring public trust.