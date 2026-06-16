Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHusband Kills Home Guard In Front Of Daughter, Mother

Husband Kills Home Guard In Front Of Daughter, Mother

Kumar allegedly recorded selfie videos in which he said his betting habit had ruined his family and claimed that both he and his wife would die soon.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 01:38 PM (IST)

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old home guard was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in front of her daughter and mother following marital discord, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Manjula, worked as a home guard at the Mahadevapura police station here, they said.

Police said they have arrested her husband, Pradeep Kumar (38), who was an auto-rickshaw driver.

Manjula had been living separately with her two children at her parents' house in Udayanagar since nearly a month due to frequent quarrels with her husband, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when Kumar on the pretext of reconciling with his wife went to her parents home. He apparently had been wanting Manjula to return with him to house with their children but she refused.

He allegedly fell at her feet seeking forgiveness and, while she was off guard, pulled out a knife and stabbed her repeatedly.

She sustained at least eight stab injuries, including on her chest and abdomen. Their 14-year-old daughter also sustained injuries on her finger as he attempted to intervene in a bid to save her mother, a senior police officer said.

Manjula was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, he said.

After the attack, Pradeep allegedly fled the spot and informed police that he had killed his wife. He later attempted suicide by slitting his wrists, police said.

Investigators said the couple had been married for 15 years and often argued over Kumar's addiction to betting, online gaming and alcohol, which had pushed the family into financial distress.

Police also said he suspected his wife's fidelity.

Hours before the incident, Kumar allegedly recorded selfie videos in which he said his betting habit had ruined his family and claimed that both he and his wife would die soon.

In the videos, he also blamed his mother-in-law and sister-in-law for influencing Manjula to live separately from him.

He was taken into custody and later arrested, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

PUNJAB: Akal Takht Declares Bhagwant Mann “Guilty” and “Anti-Panth”

Published at : 16 Jun 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Crime
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Husband Kills Home Guard In Front Of Daughter, Mother
Husband Kills Home Guard In Front Of Daughter, Mother
Cities
Egg Omelette Served At 'Pure Veg' Canteen In Ahmedabad's LD Engineering College; Notice Issued After Row
Egg Omelette Served At 'Pure Veg' Canteen In Ahmedabad's LD Engineering College; Notice Issued After Row
Cities
Delhi Techie Found Dead At Mussourie Homestay, Police Probe Mysterious Circumstances
Delhi Techie Found Dead At Mussourie Homestay, Police Probe Mysterious Circumstances
Cities
NEET Aspirant Found Dead In Rajasthan's Sikar Ahead Of June 21 Re-Exam
NEET Aspirant Found Dead In Rajasthan's Sikar Ahead Of June 21 Re-Exam
Advertisement

Videos

PUNJAB: Akal Takht Declares Bhagwant Mann “Guilty” and “Anti-Panth”
POLITICS: Speaker Om Birla to Hear Both TMC Factions Before Verdict
NATIONAL: PM Modi Writes to Gram Pradhans Ahead of Yoga Day
POLITICS: Lok Sabha Speaker to Hear Both TMC Factions Before Decision
Health: Centre Makes Doctor’s Prescription Mandatory for Syrups
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget