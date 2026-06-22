Hundreds Visit Kheer Bhawani Annual Mela At Kashmir's Tulmul As J&K Leaders Extend Greetings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits gathered for Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela.

CM Omar, LG Sinha greeted devotees upholding old tradition.

Arrangements ensured security; spring color predicts Kashmir's future.

Srinagar: Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandit devotees on Monday reached Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Tulmul temple shrine of Mata Kheer Bhawani on the deity’s annual Mela as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended greetings to the devotees.

LG Manoj Sinha said on X on Monday, “Heartiest greetings to all, especially our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters, on the sacred occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

“May Mata Kheer Bhawani continue to guide us on the path of righteousness and bless everyone with peace, happiness, good health and prosperity”.

In his message, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conveyed warm wishes to devotees participating in the annual pilgrimage.

“Mela Kheer Bhawani is an occasion of immense spiritual significance and reflects the rich cultural and civilisational heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The festival, symbolises the values of faith, devotion, harmony and coexistence that have been the hallmark of the region’s centuries-old composite culture.

“I hope that the sacred occasion would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and mutual respect among all sections of society.

“J&K’s pluralistic ethos has always drawn strength from its shared traditions and cultural diversity”.

CM Omar prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of the people and wished that the celebrations usher in happiness, progress and harmony across J&K.

Devotees using all modes of conveyance started reaching the deity’s shrine right since Sunday while scores of vehicles carrying devotees from different parts of the country reached Tulmul in the morning.

Those spending the night at the deity’s temple shrine engaged in nightlong prayers as men, women and children of the Kashmiri Pandit community kept their hundreds of years old tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani despite their migration from Kashmir Valley in the 1990s due to separatist violence.

Mata Kheer Bhawani temple shrine is the holiest shrine of Kashmiri Pandits. The shrine is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Mata Ragnya and is constructed over a sacred spring.

As is the custom with Hindu deities, the goddess has many names including Ragnya or Rajna along with variations in honorifics such as Devi, Mata or Bhagavati.

The term ‘Kheer’ refers to a milk and rice pudding that is offered to propitiate the goddess. Kheer Bhawani is sometimes translated as 'Milk Goddess'.

The worship of Kheer Bhawani is universal among the Kashmiri Pandits as most of them worship her as their protective patron deity or Kuldevi.

Devotees believe that the colour of the Mata’s spring foretells the future of Kashmir. While Pink colour is considered propitious, black colour foretells calamity.

Elders in Tulmul village say when the tribal raiders invaded Kashmir in 1947, the colour of the deity’s spring had turned black.

The CM Omar administration has made elaborate arrangements for security, healthcare, sanitation and accommodation of the devotees.

Entire route from Srinagar city to Tulmul town in Ganderbak district is dotted with security forces to provide protection to the devotees.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)