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HomeCitiesMassive Landslide Hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, Terrifying Video Surfaces

Massive Landslide Hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, Terrifying Video Surfaces

Preliminary information suggests that excavation work being carried out on private land near the site may have triggered the landslide.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 May 2026 10:25 AM (IST)

A massive landslide struck National Highway-5 (NH-5) near Bhabanagar in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, triggering panic among locals and commuters. A horrifying video of the incident has also surfaced online, showing people running for safety as debris came crashing down.

People Run To Save Themselves

According to reports, the landslide occurred near the highway close to Bhabanagar, causing fear and chaos in the area. People present at the spot reportedly escaped narrowly by running away moments before the debris fell.

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Preliminary information suggests that excavation work being carried out on private land near the site may have triggered the landslide. However, authorities are yet to officially confirm the exact cause of the incident.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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Published at : 12 May 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
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Viral Video Kinnaur Himachal Pradesh Landslide
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