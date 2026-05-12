Massive Landslide Hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, Terrifying Video Surfaces

A massive landslide struck National Highway-5 (NH-5) near Bhabanagar in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, triggering panic among locals and commuters. A horrifying video of the incident has also surfaced online, showing people running for safety as debris came crashing down.

Massive landslide reported near Bhabanagar in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Entire stretches of road buried under debris as rocks and mud came crashing down from the mountains. Fragile Himalayan ecology, extreme weather events, and unchecked construction are turning disasters into a… pic.twitter.com/nZG9vKva8h May 12, 2026

People Run To Save Themselves

According to reports, the landslide occurred near the highway close to Bhabanagar, causing fear and chaos in the area. People present at the spot reportedly escaped narrowly by running away moments before the debris fell.

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Preliminary information suggests that excavation work being carried out on private land near the site may have triggered the landslide. However, authorities are yet to officially confirm the exact cause of the incident.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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