Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Heading For Divorce? Couple Unfollows Each Other On Instagram

Rumours of trouble in the marriage of actress Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar have surfaced on social media after the couple reportedly unfollowed each other online.

Both Mouni and Suraj have stopped following each other on social media platforms, triggering speculation among fans about a possible separation or divorce. Reports also claim that Suraj has deleted wedding pictures featuring Mouni from his social media account.





However, neither Mouni nor Suraj has issued any official statement regarding the rumours so far.

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Fans React To Viral Divorce Speculation

Mouni, who is known for being active on social media, frequently shared vacation photos and moments with Suraj online. Recently, however, fans noticed that the couple had stopped posting pictures and videos together. The reports of them unfollowing each other on Instagram further fueled speculation about problems in their relationship.

Social media users quickly reacted to the rumours, with many expressing concern while others urged people not to jump to conclusions. One user commented, “Hope everything is fine between them,” while another wrote, “Maybe they just want privacy.” Several fans also appealed to others to avoid speculation until the couple makes an official announcement.

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Mouni And Suraj Married In Goa In 2022

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Goa. Their wedding ceremonies were conducted according to both Malayali and Bengali traditions.