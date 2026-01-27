Missing Cousins Found Dead In Chamba Snow, Dog Guards Bodies For 72 Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







What began as a quiet pilgrimage to a revered hilltop shrine in Himachal Pradesh ended in heartbreak days later. In the snow-covered heights of Chamba district, two young cousins who set out on a winter trek never returned home. When rescuers finally reached them after days of relentless searching, they encountered a scene so emotional that even hardened teams struggled to hold back tears, a loyal dog, frozen and starving, still standing guard beside its young owner.

Cousins Found Dead After Snowbound Trek In Chamba Hills

The bodies of Vikasit Rana (19) and his cousin Piyush Kumar (13) were recovered on Monday from deep snow in the remote hills near the Bharmani Mata Temple in the Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district. The recovery came three days after the two went missing during a trek amid worsening weather conditions.

The identities of the deceased were confirmed by Bharmour MLA Janak Raj, who later informed that both bodies were airlifted from the area and handed over to their families.

What Happened During The Trek

On January 23, the cousins left their homes, Vikas from Malkota village and Piyush from Gharer, to visit the Bharmani Mata Temple, a popular religious destination located at a high altitude. Piyush’s pet dog accompanied them on the journey.

After offering prayers, the two reportedly moved further uphill to record videos. Vikas, who had a keen interest in trekking and camping, had carried a tent and sleeping bag and often shared such adventures on social media.

However, the weather turned suddenly hostile. Heavy snowfall and a blizzard blanketed the terrain within minutes, erasing trails and reducing visibility. The two lost their way and were stranded in sub-zero temperatures.

Last Contact And Rising Fears

Vikas’s family last spoke to him on January 23, when he said he had reached an area known as Daffar Ka Goth. He also mentioned that his phone battery was running low. By the following day, both cousins’ mobile phones were switched off, triggering alarm.

Families and locals immediately sought help, setting in motion a massive search operation across the snowbound region.

Three Days Of Gruelling Search Operations

Search efforts involved local police, villagers, mountaineering experts, NDRF, SDRF, and Army personnel. Drones were deployed to scan steep ridges and inaccessible slopes, while two helicopters were brought in to assist from the air.

Despite the scale of the operation, progress was painfully slow. Dense fog, relentless snowfall, biting cold, and poor visibility repeatedly forced teams to pause or reroute. At one point, rescuers recovered the cousins’ tent and sleeping bags, confirming they had been in the area but offering no sign of their whereabouts.

Bodies Found And A Loyal Guardian Still Standing

On the third day of the search, rescuers finally located Piyush’s body near a tree on Kukru Kanda hill. What they found alongside him left many shaken.

Piyush’s pet dog was still there, shivering, weak, and unfed, yet refusing to move away. As rescue personnel approached, the dog began barking, attempting to protect its owner even in death. The animal had remained beside the body for over 72 hours, enduring blizzards and freezing nights without food or water.

Later, Vikas’s body was recovered from a nearby drain.

Emotional Rescue And Final Journey Home

After the recovery, both bodies and the dog were flown to Bharmour using an Army helicopter. The remains were handed over to the grieving families, and the dog was safely rescued and returned to relatives.

Confirming the developments, Bharmour MLA Janak Raj said the entire rescue operation was emotionally overwhelming for everyone involved.

News of the dog’s unwavering loyalty has resonated far beyond Chamba. Locals and rescue personnel alike described the moment as “deeply emotional” and “impossible to forget.” Videos and images from the rescue have since gone viral, with many calling it a rare and powerful reminder of devotion that transcends words.

While tragedies in the mountains are not uncommon, this incident has left a lasting imprint, not just for the lives lost, but for the silent loyalty that endured even after hope had faded.