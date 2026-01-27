Beer, Cricket, Argument & Then Death: Dashcam Shows Bengaluru Man Mowed Down By Friend’s Car

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBeer, Cricket, Argument & Then Death: Dashcam Shows Bengaluru Man Mowed Down By Friend’s Car

After a cricket match loss and beer consumption, an argument between Prashanth (33) and Roshan Hegde (27) escalated.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A late-night argument between two friends after a local cricket match turned deadly in Bengaluru’s Electronics City on Sunday, leaving a 33-year-old man dead and his companion facing a murder charge.

The victim has been identified as Prashanth (33), a resident of Hebbagodi. His friend, Roshan Hegde (27), an IT professional working with an automobile company, was driving the SUV involved in the incident, police said, as per NDTV.

Argument After Match Loss

According to investigators, the two men were part of a local cricket tournament that ended in defeat for their team. Following the match, they reportedly consumed beer at an open ground behind a mall in Electronics City. What began as casual drinking soon escalated into an argument, allegedly triggered by a dispute over a cigarette lighter.

The quarrel turned physical, with both men allegedly attacking each other using beer bottles. During the scuffle, Hegde suffered a cut on his tongue. Despite the injuries, the dispute did not subside and carried on later as the two drove around the area in Hegde’s Tata Safari.

Deadly Turn On The Road

Police said the situation worsened when Hegde attempted to leave the spot in his SUV. Prashanth reportedly chased the vehicle and stood on its front footrest, continuing to argue as the car moved.

Investigators allege that Hegde then accelerated the vehicle, deliberately crashing it into a roadside tree and subsequently into a compound wall, reported India Today. The impact caused severe head and chest injuries to Prashanth.

He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way. Hegde also sustained serious injuries in the crash and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Case Registered, Dashcam Evidence Seized

The incident was recorded on the SUV’s dashcam, which police say provides crucial visual evidence of the sequence of events. Based on preliminary findings, a murder case has been registered against Hegde, who has been arrested. The vehicle involved has also been seized for further investigation.

Police noted that the incident appears to have been driven by alcohol consumption and frustration following the team’s loss in the cricket tournament. Further probe is underway to establish the full sequence of events and intent.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Bengaluru's Electronics City?

A fatal argument between two friends after a local cricket match led to one man's death. The incident occurred on Sunday.

What was the cause of the argument?

The argument started after their cricket team lost, and they were drinking beer. A dispute over a cigarette lighter reportedly escalated the quarrel.

How did the incident turn deadly?

During a physical altercation, one friend, Roshan Hegde, allegedly drove his SUV into a tree and a compound wall, causing fatal injuries to Prashanth.

Is there any evidence of the incident?

Yes, the SUV's dashcam recorded the sequence of events, providing crucial visual evidence for the police investigation.

What is the current status of the case?

A murder case has been registered against Roshan Hegde, who has been arrested. The vehicle involved has also been seized.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
