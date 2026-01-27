Beer, Cricket, Argument & Then Death: Dashcam Shows Bengaluru Man Mowed Down By Friend’s Car

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A late-night argument between two friends after a local cricket match turned deadly in Bengaluru’s Electronics City on Sunday, leaving a 33-year-old man dead and his companion facing a murder charge.

The victim has been identified as Prashanth (33), a resident of Hebbagodi. His friend, Roshan Hegde (27), an IT professional working with an automobile company, was driving the SUV involved in the incident, police said, as per NDTV.

Argument After Match Loss

According to investigators, the two men were part of a local cricket tournament that ended in defeat for their team. Following the match, they reportedly consumed beer at an open ground behind a mall in Electronics City. What began as casual drinking soon escalated into an argument, allegedly triggered by a dispute over a cigarette lighter.

The quarrel turned physical, with both men allegedly attacking each other using beer bottles. During the scuffle, Hegde suffered a cut on his tongue. Despite the injuries, the dispute did not subside and carried on later as the two drove around the area in Hegde’s Tata Safari.

Deadly Turn On The Road

Police said the situation worsened when Hegde attempted to leave the spot in his SUV. Prashanth reportedly chased the vehicle and stood on its front footrest, continuing to argue as the car moved.

Investigators allege that Hegde then accelerated the vehicle, deliberately crashing it into a roadside tree and subsequently into a compound wall, reported India Today. The impact caused severe head and chest injuries to Prashanth.

He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way. Hegde also sustained serious injuries in the crash and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Case Registered, Dashcam Evidence Seized

The incident was recorded on the SUV’s dashcam, which police say provides crucial visual evidence of the sequence of events. Based on preliminary findings, a murder case has been registered against Hegde, who has been arrested. The vehicle involved has also been seized for further investigation.

Police noted that the incident appears to have been driven by alcohol consumption and frustration following the team’s loss in the cricket tournament. Further probe is underway to establish the full sequence of events and intent.