HomeCitiesHaryana CM Nayab Saini Launches Lado Lakshmi Yojana With ₹2,100 Monthly Benefit For Women

Haryana CM Nayab Saini Launches Lado Lakshmi Yojana With ₹2,100 Monthly Benefit For Women

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launched the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, empowering women aged 23-60 whose income is under the ₹1 lakh mark with ₹2,100 monthly.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 06:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Marking the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a new welfare initiative, the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, with a focus on women’s empowerment and inclusive growth. The launch took place at a state-level function in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, where he also rolled out a mobile application to simplify enrolment.

To streamline access, the Chief Minister introduced a toll-free helpline (18001802231) and a dedicated line (01724880500). Five women were enrolled on the spot, and within hours of the app’s release, downloads touched 50,000 with nearly 8,000 applications already filed.

Alongside the scheme, Saini inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects totalling ₹326.25 crore. These included 31 completed works amounting to ₹78.04 crore, 97 new initiatives in the health sector valued at ₹78.12 crore, and renovation of 10 health institutions costing ₹80.72 crore. Additional projects under the Public Works Department and Urban Local Bodies worth ₹89.37 crore were also launched.

Speaking to the gathering, the Chief Minister underlined that the government’s focus was on reaching the last mile. “Inspired by Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s philosophy of Antyodaya, Haryana is committed to uplifting every section of society, especially women and the underprivileged,” he said.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s Jayanti, Saini said, “A nation can be truly great only when its women are safe, educated, and respected. Haryana is determined to ensure that women and daughters are empowered, self-reliant, and active participants in the mainstream of society. The Lado Lakshmi Yojana is a step in this direction.”

Key Features of Lado Lakshmi Yojana

The Lado Lakshmi Yojana is expected to benefit nearly 20 lakh women in its first phase. Women aged 23–60 years belonging to families with annual incomes of up to ₹1 lakh will receive ₹2,100 per month directly in their bank accounts. There is no cap on the number of eligible women per family.

The scheme has been allocated an annual budget of ₹5,000 crore for 2025–26. Applications, verifications, and grievance redressal will be conducted digitally via the newly launched app. Urging young women to look forward to joining the scheme, the CM said daughters could “celebrate their 23rd birthday by applying for the scheme.” He added that this fulfilled the 42nd promise of the ruling party’s manifesto, with 90 commitments expected to be completed by year-end.

CM Saini Highlights BJP's Women Empowerment Push

Highlighting broader reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Saini noted the introduction of the Nari Vandana Bill (33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies), Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Drone Didi, Lakhpati Didi and Beema Sakhi. He also recalled the Prime Minister’s recent launch of the Swasth Nari Sashakt Pariwar Abhiyan and the 8th Poshan Maah in Madhya Pradesh.

In Haryana, more than 2.13 lakh women have already become ‘Lakhpati Didis’, while 100 women have received free drones and training under Drone Didi. Gas cylinders at ₹500 are being supplied to 18 lakh families, with women securing 50% reservation in panchayats, he noted. The Chief Minister further listed state-specific initiatives including free education for girls till post-graduation, a comprehensive crèche policy, the setting up of 33 women-only police stations, and the 1091 women’s helpline.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 06:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi Haryana BJP Haryana. Modi Govt Lado Lakshmi Yojana 'Narendra Modi' Nayab Singh Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jayanti
