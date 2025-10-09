Haryana IPS Officer 'Suicide': Chandigarh Police Lodge FIR Against Accused Named In 'Final Note'

Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Chandigarh police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the 'suicide' case of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar against accused mentioned in the 'final note' left by the deceased, an official statement said on Thursday night.

A 'final note' had been left behind by Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday, which named "senior officers" from the state and detailed "mental harassment and humiliation" he allegedly faced over the past few years, according to sources.

"An FIR under Section 108 rw 3(5) (abetment of suicide) and 3 (1) (r) POA (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been registered against the accused mentioned in the final note. Further investigations is underway," Chandigarh police said in a brief statement.

Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a room in the basement of his Sector 11 house.

Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting with top officials of his government on Thursday in the wake of certain developments related to IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's "suicide".

Sources said the state government may consider sending Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on leave and appoint an officiating DGP in his place.

In a complaint given to the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday, Amneet P Kumar, the bureaucrat wife of Y Puran Kumar, said an FIR should be filed against Kapur and another senior IPS officer under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (abetment of suicide) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and many senior officials were present in the meeting at chief minister's official residence here.

On Thursday, Amneet Kumar sought the chief minister's intervention to ensure the registration of an FIR against those named in the "suicide note" typed by her husband.

Accompanied by some senior bureaucrats, Saini went to the official residence of Amneet Kumar, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, at Sector 24 here on Thursday.

Saini, who arrived here on Thursday after concluding a three-day official visit to Japan, was at Kumar's residence for nearly 50 minutes.

He assured Amneet Kumar of appropriate action, an official statement said.

Amneet Kumar is the commissioner and secretary of the Haryana government's Department of Foreign Cooperation. She was also in Japan as part of the delegation led by Saini. She returned to India on Wednesday on getting the news of her husband's death.

A memorandum was given to the chief minister by Amneet Kumar.

In the memorandum, she has sought the immediate registration of an FIR, the suspension and arrest of the accused mentioned in Puran Kumar's "suicide note" and a complaint that she later submitted to police, and lifelong security to the family "since powerful, high-ranking officials of Haryana are involved in the case".

"The suicide note explicitly names the individuals responsible for creating an atmosphere of harassment, humiliation and mental torture, which directly led to this tragic act. This note constitutes a dying declaration and must be treated as crucial evidence demanding immediate legal action," she has said in the memorandum.

The body of Y Puran Kumar, 52, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the basement of his Sector 11 house here on Tuesday.

In a note that he left behind, Puran Kumar has named many "senior officers" and detailed the "mental harassment" and humiliation he faced over the last few years, according to sources.

Amneet Kumar claimed in her police complaint on Wednesday that her husband's death was the result of "systematic persecution" by high-ranking officers.

