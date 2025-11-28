Dhami Announces Key Bathing Dates As Haridwar Begins Preparations For 2027 Kumbh Mela

In a first-of-its-kind gathering, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday held a review meeting with the Acharyas and saints of all 13 Akharas directly on the banks of the River Ganga in Haridwar, as preparations intensify for the grand 2027 Haridwar Kumbh Mela.

The meeting marked a symbolic shift in planning, taking the discussion to the sacred ghats where millions of devotees will assemble during the world’s largest religious congregation.

Saints praise state’s push for cultural preservation

Bathing dates finalised for Kumbh Mela 2027

During the discussions, Dhami released the full list of the most significant bathing days for Kumbh 2027:

14 January 2027 – Makar Sankranti

6 February 2027 – Mauni Amavasya

11 February 2027 – Basant Panchami

20 February 2027 – Magh Purnima

6 March 2027 – Mahashivratri (Amrit Snan)

8 March 2027 – Phalgun Amavasya (Amrit Snan)

7 April 2027 – Nav Samvatsar (New Year)

14 April 2027 – Mesh Sankranti (Amrit Snan)

15 April 2027 – Shriram Navami

20 April 2027 – Chaitra Purnima

Dhami called for guidance from the saint community to ensure the event reflects their traditions and priorities. He stressed that their blessings, insights and cooperation will shape the success of the mega festival, which holds immense spiritual and cultural significance.

Reflecting on the vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish Devbhoomi Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of the world, the Chief Minister vowed that the 2027 Kumbh would be “grand, divine and historic”. He recalled that the 2021 Kumbh was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with even the Shahi Snan held only symbolically.

This time, however, organisers expect a far larger gathering than in 2010 and 2021, prompting extensive planning on multiple fronts. The state government has already begun strengthening coordination with central and state security agencies to ensure the safety of devotees and saints.

Dhami said that the police, NDRF, PAC, Fire and Health departments, along with all related authorities, will work in full readiness. Crowd management strategies, traffic regulation, and rapid emergency response systems are being planned well in advance, taking lessons from previous melas. Experienced officials from past Kumbh events will also be consulted to guarantee smooth management.

Sanitation will remain a priority, with dedicated teams to maintain cleanliness across the city and on the ghats, focusing on waste disposal, drainage, and environmental protection.

The saints welcomed the government’s efforts to safeguard cultural heritage and expressed their full support in hosting a spiritually enriching and well-organised Kumbh. The gathering concluded with Dhami sharing a meal with the Akhara representatives — a gesture symbolising cooperation and unity.

Several prominent spiritual leaders attended, including: Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj (Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhara), Mahant Kaushal Giri Maharaj (Shri Panchayati Anand Akhara), Mahant Harigiri Maharaj (Shri Panchdashanam Juna Bhairav Akhara), Dr. Sadhanand Ji Maharaj (Shri Panchagni Akhara), Mahant Satyagiri Maharaj (Shri Panchdashanam Avahan Akhara), Mahant Satyam Giri Maharaj (Shri Panchayati Atal Akhara), Mahant Murli Das Maharaj (Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara), Mahant Vaishnav Das Maharaj (Shri Panch Digambar Ani Akhara), Mahant Rajendra Das Ji Maharaj (Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara), Mahant Durgadas Maharaj (Shri Panchayati Bada Udasin Akhara), Mahant Bhagtaram Das Maharaj (Shri Panchayati Naya Udasin Akhara), and Mahant Jaswinder Maharaj (Shri Panchayati Nirmal Akhara).

Also present were Rajya Sabha MP Kalpana Saini, Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik, Ranipur MLA Adesh Chauhan, Roorkee MLA Pradeep Batra, Haridwar Mayor Kiran Jaisal, Roorkee Mayor Anita Devi Agrawal, BJP State Vice President and former Minister Swami Yatishwaranand, and senior state officials including Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, IG Rajeev Swaroop, Mela Officer Sonika, Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit, SSP Pramendra Singh Dobhal, and Chief Development Officer Lalit Narayan Mishra.