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HomeCitiesHaridwar News: Massive Fire Breaks Out After Short Circuit At Roorkee Hospital; Patients Evacuated

Haridwar News: Massive Fire Breaks Out After Short Circuit At Roorkee Hospital; Patients Evacuated

A fire broke out at a hospital in Roorkee, Haridwar. Smoke spread quickly from physiotherapy center, causing panic among patients and attendants.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 11:27 AM (IST)

A major fire broke out at a hospital in Roorkee in the Haridwar district, triggering panic. The fire erupted at Vinay Vishal Hospital near BSM Chowk, prompting an emergency response and swift evacuation of patients.

According to initial information, the fire is believed to have started in the hospital’s physiotherapy centre. Within minutes, thick smoke spread through multiple sections of the building, creating panic among patients and their attendants.

The situation worsened when the hospital’s electricity supply was disrupted, leading to a temporary shutdown of several critical medical systems.

Patients Evacuated Amid Chaos

Hospital staff acted promptly and efficiently to move patients to safety. The evacuation process, particularly for those admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), posed a significant challenge due to their critical condition.

However, coordinated efforts by doctors, nurses, and support staff ensured that all patients were safely relocated without any injuries.

Firefighters Contain Blaze

Fire brigade teams reached the site soon after the alert and launched an intensive operation to control the flames. After considerable effort, the fire was brought under control, preventing it from spreading further. Preliminary assessments indicate that a short circuit may have been the cause of the blaze.

Hospital operator Dr. Vishal Ghai confirmed that the situation is now under control and there is no immediate threat.

Services Restored, Probe Underway

Following the incident, essential medical services, including ICU operations, were restored. Authorities have confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported, bringing relief to patients and their families.

Police officials stated that the fire resulted in heavy smoke due to an electrical fault but has now been fully contained. The administration has launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and evaluate safety measures at the facility.

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About the author ABP Live News

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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Haridwar Roorkee Uttarakhand News
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