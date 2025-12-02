Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGurugram Tragedy: Drunk Youth Falls Into Burning Brazier, Dies In Sleep

Gurugram Tragedy: Drunk Youth Falls Into Burning Brazier, Dies In Sleep

Police found half of his body on the bed, while the other half drooped into the portable heater below, with a portion of his head burnt.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 10:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gurugram, Dec 1 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has died after falling headlong into a brazier while sleeping in an inebriated state in his rented room near Malibu Towne here, police said on Tuesday.

Police found half of his body on the bed, while the other half drooped into the portable heater below, with a portion of his head burnt.

The deceased has been identified as Manzoor Alam, a resident of Udi Pukhru village at South Dinajpur district in West Bengal. Manzoor has been staying in an EWS (economically weaker sections) room behind Malibu Towne while working as a delivery boy, they said.

Police said they are treating it as an accident, while Manzoor's maternal uncle Rizaul said he suspected foul play.

Rizaul, who lived in a room nearby, said Manzoor had been living in Gurugram for about four years.

"After having dinner with Manzoor around 11 pm on Monday night, I went to my room. Manzoor, his friend Aman and another person were drinking. The other person left in the night, while Aman slept with Manzoor. At 5 am on Tuesday, Aman informed me that Manzoor has suffered burns after falling into the brazier," Rizaul told police.

According to the investigating officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Manjeet Kumar, preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased had been drinking alcohol with his friends in the room. Late that night, while sleeping, he fell headlong from his bed into the brazier, resulting in his death.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken based on the report, he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 10:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram Gurugram Youth Gurugram Drunk Youth Dies By Falling In Burning Brazier
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim
'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim
Cities
DRDO Successfully Tests High-Speed Fighter Jet Escape System At Chandigarh Facility: WATCH
DRDO Successfully Tests High-Speed Fighter Jet Escape System At Chandigarh Facility: WATCH
India
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Breaking: CCTV Shows Killer Switching Cars After Inderpreet ‘Harry’ Murder; Bishnoi–Brar Gang War Escalates
Breaking: Section 144 in force, PTI Workers Will Protest at Adiala Jail
Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget