HomeCitiesGurugram Police Step Up Security Measures Before Republic Day

Gurugram Police Step Up Security Measures Before Republic Day

"Three Gurugram police contingents will participate in the Republic Day parade at various locations in the district," the spokesperson said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gurugram, Jan 24 (PTI) Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the Gurugram Police are beefing up security in the city by setting up over 40 special checkpoints and deploying drones for surveillance, police said on Saturday.

This time, the state-level event will take place in Gurugram, and the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest, they said.

To ensure law and order, and smooth vehicular movement in Gurugram, over 3,000 policemen have been deployed, a senior police officer said.

The events will be organised at five places, Tau Devi Lal Stadium of Sector-38, Martyr and Freedom Fighter Smriti Stadium Nakhadola, New Grain Market Heli Mandi Pataudi, Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sushant Lok Sector-43 and Tau Devi Lal Stadium Sohna, he added.

"Keeping law and order and security in mind, 11 permanent checkpoints and 41 additional special checkpoints have been set up," the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

A total of 55 police personnel have been deployed at these permanent checkpoints, and about 277 police personnel are made present at the 41 additional special checkpoints, the spokesperson said.

Additionally, the traffic police have set up a total of 41 checkpoints.

"Three Gurugram police contingents will participate in the Republic Day parade at various locations in the district," the spokesperson said.

He added that the use of drones, aircraft, gliders, air balloons, kites and micro-lights has been completely banned here till January 26.

The police are also investigating PGs, hotels, guest-houses, restaurants and cyber cafes.

Police riders, PCR and intelligence teams will be deployed. Additionally, police will carry out a three-layer security check of the visitors.

Besides, traffic police officials will be deployed to regulate vehicular movement here, he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What security measures are being implemented in Gurugram for Republic Day?

Gurugram Police are setting up over 40 special checkpoints, deploying drones, and increasing police presence to enhance security for Republic Day celebrations.

Who is the chief guest for the Republic Day state-level event in Gurugram?

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest at the state-level Republic Day event in Gurugram.

How many policemen have been deployed in Gurugram for Republic Day?

Over 3,000 policemen have been deployed in Gurugram to ensure law and order and smooth vehicular movement during the Republic Day celebrations.

Are there any restrictions on aerial activities in Gurugram until January 26?

Yes, the use of drones, aircraft, gliders, air balloons, kites, and micro-lights is completely banned in Gurugram until January 26.

