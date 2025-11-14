Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gurugram Shocker: Live-In Couple Held for Killing Private Firm Employee Over ‘Inappropriate Request’

The deceased -- Sonpal, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura -- lived as a tenant in Khoh village in Gurugram and worked in a private company in Industrial Model Township (IMT), Manesar.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 11:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gurugram, Nov 14 (PTI) The Gurugram police arrested a live-in couple for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old private company employee here, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, the main suspect, a subordinate of the deceased at the same company, allegedly plotted the murder out of rage after the latter repeatedly expressed his intention to befriend his live-in partner.

The deceased -- Sonpal, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura -- lived as a tenant in Khoh village in Gurugram and worked in a private company in Industrial Model Township (IMT), Manesar.

The body was recovered on Thursday from the Kosi Kalan area near Mathura after the main accused revealed its location. The accused were identified as Kushalpal Singh alias Kaushal (26), resident of Kaimthal village in Uttar Pradesh Gonda district -- the main suspect -- and his live-in partner Bhavna (19), resident of Prahladpur village in Kasganj.

They were living together in an accommodation in Sector 1 of IMT Manesar, officials said. On October 7, the brother-in-law of the deceased filed a missing persons complaint, saying that on October 4, Sonpal went to the office at 9 am.

He sent a message to his sister on her phone saying he would come home around 4:30 pm and they would leave for Mathura henceforth. However, Sonpal did not return, and his phone was found to be switched off, the complaint said.

Following a preliminary investigation, the police suspected a case of murder and arrested the main accused, Kushalpal from Pachgaon on Thursday, and Bhawna from Manesar on Friday.

According to the police, during interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed that Sonpal had repeatedly asked Kushalpal if he could befriend Bhawna. Infuriated by this, the accused hatched a plot to eliminate Sonpal.

On October 4, both the accused took Sonpal to Mathura on a motorcycle stolen by Kushalpal from Panchgaon in July. When they reached Kosi Kalan near Mathura via the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, they hit Sonpal on the head with a helmet.

After this, Kushalpal killed Sonpal by stabbing him over seven times with a knife in his neck before the duo fled the scene, leaving the body, the police said.

Police have recovered a knife, a helmet, a bike, and the ID card and bag of the deceased from the possession of the accused, they said, adding that the couple is being interrogated. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 11:50 PM (IST)
Murder Gurugram CRIME
