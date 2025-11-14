'Sapne Dekhna...': TMC Hits Back At BJP As PM Modi Sets Eye On Bengal After Bihar Win

With the Bihar Assembly election results nearly finalized, political attention has shifted to West Bengal, where elections are expected within the next six months. The National Democratic Alliance’s commanding performance in Bihar—leading or winning over 200 seats, including nearly 90 for the BJP alone—has bolstered the party’s confidence, prompting a clear declaration of intent for the eastern state. The BJP’s West Bengal unit made its ambitions public with a bold three-word post on X: “Next West Bengal.”

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh, echoed the sentiment, asserting that the momentum from Bihar would propel the party’s campaign in Bengal. The Trinamool Congress, however, responded with a dose of sarcasm, sharing a viral video of a young YouTuber saying, “Sapne dekhna achhi baat hai” (it’s good to dream), signaling that the BJP’s optimism might be premature.



PM Modi Vows To End 'Jungle Raj' In West Bengal

He voPrime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to party workers at BJP headquarters after the Bihar victory, framed the outcome as a mandate for pro-people governance. wed to end what he described as “jungle raj” in West Bengal, suggesting that the BJP’s electoral march would flow from Bihar to Bengal along the Ganga. Modi also highlighted that the Bihar verdict had energized party cadres in other poll-bound states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, and West Bengal. He assured the people of Bengal that, with their support, the BJP would replicate its Bihar success.

The exchange of confident claims and sharp rebuttals between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress signals a high-stakes electoral battle ahead. Both sides are expected to intensify campaigns in the coming months, setting the stage for one of India’s most closely watched state elections.

