Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeNewsIndia'Sapne Dekhna...': TMC Hits Back At BJP As PM Modi Sets Eye On Bengal After Bihar Win

'Sapne Dekhna...': TMC Hits Back At BJP As PM Modi Sets Eye On Bengal After Bihar Win

Riding high on their Bihar victory, the BJP has declared its intention to win the upcoming West Bengal elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 11:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With the Bihar Assembly election results nearly finalized, political attention has shifted to West Bengal, where elections are expected within the next six months. The National Democratic Alliance’s commanding performance in Bihar—leading or winning over 200 seats, including nearly 90 for the BJP alone—has bolstered the party’s confidence, prompting a clear declaration of intent for the eastern state. The BJP’s West Bengal unit made its ambitions public with a bold three-word post on X: “Next West Bengal.”

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh, echoed the sentiment, asserting that the momentum from Bihar would propel the party’s campaign in Bengal. The Trinamool Congress, however, responded with a dose of sarcasm, sharing a viral video of a young YouTuber saying, “Sapne dekhna achhi baat hai” (it’s good to dream), signaling that the BJP’s optimism might be premature.


PM Modi Vows To End 'Jungle Raj' In West Bengal

He voPrime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to party workers at BJP headquarters after the Bihar victory, framed the outcome as a mandate for pro-people governance. wed to end what he described as “jungle raj” in West Bengal, suggesting that the BJP’s electoral march would flow from Bihar to Bengal along the Ganga. Modi also highlighted that the Bihar verdict had energized party cadres in other poll-bound states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, and West Bengal. He assured the people of Bengal that, with their support, the BJP would replicate its Bihar success.

The exchange of confident claims and sharp rebuttals between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress signals a high-stakes electoral battle ahead. Both sides are expected to intensify campaigns in the coming months, setting the stage for one of India’s most closely watched state elections.

ALSO READ: Prashant Kishor To Quit Politics? Viral Video Sparks Debate After JDU Crosses 25-Seat Mark

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 11:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
WEst Bengal Bihar Elections 2025 MOdi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Cities
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Election 2025
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget