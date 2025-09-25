Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gurugram: Class 10 Student Jumps From 19th Floor Over 'Low Marks'

Gurugram: Class 10 Student Jumps From 19th Floor Over 'Low Marks'

According to the police, he was a student of a private school and had recently appeared for his half-yearly examinations. Family members told police that he was visibly disturbed over scoring low marks.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 15-year-old Class 10 student died by suicide late Tuesday night after jumping from the balcony of his 19th-floor apartment over low marks. The incident took place in Ramprastha City Society, Sector 37D in Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

Security guards and residents rushed to the spot after hearing a loud thud at around 11 PM. Upon reaching, they found the boy, identified as Aashman Kumar, lying in a pool of blood inside the society campus. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, news agency PTI reported.

According to the police, Aashman, a student of a private school, had recently appeared for his half-yearly examinations. Family members told police that he was visibly disturbed over scoring low marks.

On Tuesday evening, when his father, who works as a store manager, asked why he seemed unusually quiet, the teenager shared his concerns. Later that night, when the rest of the family had gone to their rooms, Aashman allegedly climbed over the balcony railing and jumped.

"The cause behind suicide not ascertained yet and no suicide note found. We are investigating whether Aashman was suffering from mental stress, family problems, or other pressure," Inspector Yogesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 10 Police Station, told PTI.

Police officers are now questioning the boy’s relatives and friends to gather more details about the circumstances leading up to the tragic incident.

In another similar incident, a 19-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Churachandpur after clearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) by securing 1475th rank. Police found a suicide note stating that he did not want to study medicine and wished to pursue a career in business.

Borkar was found hanging from the ceiling by his family in the early hours on Tuesday. A probe has been initiated into his death.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram
Read more
