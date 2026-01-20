Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessStock Markets Tumble Amid Rising Geopolitical Risks, Sensex Fell Over 1,092 Points, Nifty Tested 25,200

Stock Markets Tumble Amid Rising Geopolitical Risks, Sensex Fell Over 1,092 Points, Nifty Tested 25,200

Previously, during early morning trade BSE Sensex started the day below 83,200, tanking more than 50 points, while the NSE Nifty50 began trading around 25,550, slipping almost 30 points at 9:15 AM.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
The Indian benchmark indices declined sharply on Tuesday as the Sensex ended trade at 82,153.74 or over 1,092 points lower and the Nifty fell more than 353 points to close at 25,232.50, at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, the stock that gained was HDFC Bank and the laggards included stocks like State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Bharat Electronics and Bharti Airtel.

What's Fueling The Decline?

Market participants said sentiment remains under pressure as elevated geopolitical risks, sustained foreign investor outflows and continued weakness in the rupee converge to restrain gains in domestic equities, even during brief rebound phases.

“Heightened geopolitical tensions, along with persistent foreign investor selling and continued weakness in the rupee, are weighing on confidence and likely to cap any meaningful upside in domestic equities even during short-term recoveries. Steady buying by domestic institutional investors continues to act as a key stabiliser, absorbing selling pressure and helping prevent deeper drawdowns in the market,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm.

Donald Trump's Fresh Tariff Threats

Fresh tariff threats by US President Donald Trump against select European countries sparked a global risk-off sentiment, weighing on domestic equities. Indian markets remained under pressure amid sustained foreign investor selling and continued weakness in the rupee against the dollar, keeping investors cautious through the session, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm.

On the macroeconomic front, the International Monetary Fund on Monday raised India’s growth forecast for FY26 to 7.3 per cent, marking a 0.7 percentage point upward revision from its October estimate, citing the economy’s stronger-than-expected performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Tuesday?

The Sensex ended trade at 82,153.74, down over 1,092 points. The Nifty fell more than 353 points to close at 25,232.50.

What factors are contributing to the decline in the Indian markets?

Elevated geopolitical risks, sustained foreign investor outflows, and continued weakness in the rupee are pressuring market sentiment and restraining gains.

How did Donald Trump's tariff threats impact the markets?

Fresh tariff threats by the US President against European countries sparked a global risk-off sentiment, weighing on domestic equities.

What is the IMF's growth forecast for India in FY26?

The IMF raised India's growth forecast for FY26 to 7.3 percent, a 0.7 percentage point upward revision from its October estimate.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Stock Markets Closing Bell Trump Tariffs Geopolitical Risks
