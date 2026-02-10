Greater Noida Police Crack Down On Public Drinking, 383 Arrested In One Night

Police in Greater Noida have launched a major crackdown against people consuming alcohol and creating a nuisance in public places. During a special drive conducted on Monday night, a total of 383 people were arrested for drinking alcohol in the open and indulging in hooliganism. The police action has sent shockwaves across the city. Officials said legal proceedings are being initiated against all those detained.

Police had been receiving frequent complaints that large groups of people were drinking alcohol openly and creating disturbances in public areas. In several instances, the situation reportedly escalated, prompting the police to take strict action against such offenders.

Special Drive Underway In Noida

Acting on the directions of Greater Noida Zone DCP Saad Miya Khan, the police carried out a special check across the zone on Monday. A total of 383 individuals were caught consuming alcohol at public places and action was taken against them under Section 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Area-wise action included 42 people from the Knowledge Park police station area, 28 from Beta-2, 52 from Dadri, 32 from Jarcha, 75 from Kasna, 14 from Ecotech-1, 62 from Dankaur, 62 from Jewar and 16 from Rabupura.

Action To Continue

Police officials said the drive sends a clear message that violations of the law on roads, in parks or at any public place will not be tolerated. The DCP stated that similar operations will continue in the future to maintain peace and security in the city.

Following the police action, those involved in public drinking and unruly behaviour have been rattled, while residents have welcomed the move. Locals said the crackdown would help curb crime and improve safety, especially for women and young girls.