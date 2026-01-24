Noida, Jan 24 (PTI) A second-year BTech student allegedly jumped to his death from the fourth floor of his hostel in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park area early on Saturday after being reprimanded for consuming alcohol, police said.

The deceased was identified as Udit Soni, a native of Jhansi district. He was rushed to a hospital after the incident, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Sudhir Kumar, on Friday night, the student had returned to his hostel in Knowledge Park 3 with two friends after consuming alcohol.

"On Friday night, Udit Soni, a second-year BTech student and resident of Jhansi district, returned to his hostel with his friends Chetan and Kuldeep after consuming alcohol," Kumar said.

He said the hostel management reprimanded the student for his behaviour and sent a video of the incident to his father, Vijay Soni. After receiving the video, Vijay Soni rang his son up, scolded him and threatened to bring him back home from the hostel.

"Distressed by the incident, the student jumped from the fourth floor of the hostel. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead," Kumar said.

The officer said family members of the deceased are present at the spot, and the body has been sent for post-mortem after completion of the necessary legal formalities.

Two persons have been taken into custody in connection with the matter, and further investigation is underway, police said.

