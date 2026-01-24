Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesEngineering Student Jumps To Death From Hostel Building In Greater Noida After Alcohol Reprimand

Engineering Student Jumps To Death From Hostel Building In Greater Noida After Alcohol Reprimand

He was reprimanded for drinking alcohol, and his father scolded him after receiving a video from the hostel.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 01:07 PM (IST)

Noida, Jan 24 (PTI) A second-year BTech student allegedly jumped to his death from the fourth floor of his hostel in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park area early on Saturday after being reprimanded for consuming alcohol, police said.

The deceased was identified as Udit Soni, a native of Jhansi district. He was rushed to a hospital after the incident, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Sudhir Kumar, on Friday night, the student had returned to his hostel in Knowledge Park 3 with two friends after consuming alcohol.

"On Friday night, Udit Soni, a second-year BTech student and resident of Jhansi district, returned to his hostel with his friends Chetan and Kuldeep after consuming alcohol," Kumar said.

He said the hostel management reprimanded the student for his behaviour and sent a video of the incident to his father, Vijay Soni. After receiving the video, Vijay Soni rang his son up, scolded him and threatened to bring him back home from the hostel.

"Distressed by the incident, the student jumped from the fourth floor of the hostel. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead," Kumar said.

The officer said family members of the deceased are present at the spot, and the body has been sent for post-mortem after completion of the necessary legal formalities.

Two persons have been taken into custody in connection with the matter, and further investigation is underway, police said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Case Delayed, Forensic Panel Awaits Crucial SIT Papers

Published at : 24 Jan 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suicide Greater Noida News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian Man Shoots Wife, 3 Relatives Dead As Georgia Family Dispute Turns Deadly
Indian Man Shoots Wife, 3 Relatives Dead As Georgia Family Dispute Turns Deadly
India
'India Has Boarded The Reform Express To Make Life Easier': PM Modi At Rozgar Mela
'India Has Boarded The Reform Express To Make Life Easier': PM Modi At Rozgar Mela
World
'Insulting, Frankly Appalling': Starmer Slams Trump's Remarks On Nato Troops In Afghanistan
'Insulting, Frankly Appalling': Starmer Slams Trump's Remarks On Nato Troops In Afghanistan
World
Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas
Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Case Delayed, Forensic Panel Awaits Crucial SIT Papers
Prayagraj Protest: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Slams Yogi, Endorses Keshav Maurya
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Criticizes Yogi, Backs Keshav Prasad Maurya
Breaking News: Seven Days of Protest in Prayagraj as Swami Avimukteshwaranand Stays Put
Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Dharna Enters 7th Day in Prayagraj
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget